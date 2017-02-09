Across the pond, Large Model Association president Dave Johnson puts on a show with his Ken McCormick and their giant B-17s. As videographer team Tbobborap1 notes, “The boys flew the models with great skill in the strong winds at the LMA model aircraft show at the Yorkshire Air Museum in York.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Impressive! Excellent model making and flying. This past September 4th, I had the great pleasure of flying in the real “Nine O Nine”. The Collings Foundation out in Stowe, Mass. has several flying WW2 aircraft they tour around the East Coast of the US.
I have some great images and videos from this unbelievable experience.
where can I find one of the b17 kit that size?
Great video – you just made my weekend!
If the flapping clothing, flying hair and “mike” whistling are any indications there must have been gale-force winds that day! And how can Tbobborap hand-hold those long tele’s and still get such clear pitchers?