Dromida KODO FPV RTF Pack

The KODO FPV makes it easy for anyone to enjoy First Person View flight. This all-in-one pack comes with the essential gear you need to experience FPV out of the box. Put on the goggles, add your smartphone, connect it to the Wi-Fi camera and download the free app. See the world of FPV unfold right before your eyes. Perform flips on command with one button-push of the MR200 2.4GHz radio system. Stay airborne with the longlasting LiPo battery and USB fast charger. The KODO FPV combines convenience and completeness, for the ultimate in First Person View flight!

Features:

Wi-Fi® FPV camera – Fly FPV with half the latency of other drones in this class. Download the mobile app to complete the FPV experience

FPV goggles – Add your Android or Apple smartphone and immerse yourself in the action

Auto-flip – Perform flips on demand

Long flight times – Spend more time in the air

MR200 2.4GHz radio with smartphone holder and sun shade

LiPo battery and USB charger

AA batteries

Extra blades

Specifications:

Diagonal: 106 mm (4.2 in)

Weight: 40 g (1.4 oz)

Requires: Devices for Android or Apple, app (download free from Google Play Store or App Store)

#DIDE0016 – $89.99

