Durafly T-28 Trojan USMC 1100mm (43″) V2 (PNF) [VIDEO]

From HobbyKing:

The North American T28 Trojan was built in the 1950’s as a military training aircraft for all three services, the U.S. Navy, airforce, and U.S. Marines. It saw service in the Vietnam war and is still a very popular attraction at airshows today. The team at Durafly have added some great new features to the aircraft along with an authentic yellow US Marines color scheme. The finish is second to none and as with all new Durafly releases, the best has just got better.

The original version 1 of the Durafly T-28 Trojan flew perfectly through all levels of the flight envelope from scale fly-bys to spirited aerobatics. Keeping all the great features from the original Durafly T-28 Trojan, like preinstalled navigation lights, servo-less electric retracts with gear doors, flaps and all servos. The new features that the team at Durafly have added include a fully functional dive brake and a cockpit designed specifically for FPV flight. You will need to add your own Pan and tilt camera with a head tracker, VTX and antennas. FPV is a great way to get that full flying experience being fully immersed in the T-28’s cockpit. The V2 T-28 has an increased internal bay to house all your electronics and battery. Under the scale cowl, we have added an AeroStar 3536-750kv brushless out-runner motor coupled with an AeroStar 40A ESC driving a scale 3-bladed propeller on 4S will provide you with all the power you need for loops and rolls and awesome performance.

The Durafly T-28 Trojan 1100mm V2 is designed to screw together in just 6 easy steps, getting you in the air faster and glue free. All electrics are pre-installed and all you need to add is your choice of transmitter and receiver, battery and of course your choice of FPV equipment.

The T28 is a rock solid performing warbird and an extremely stable flying platform. The servo-less electronic tricycle undercarriage makes ground handling, take off’s and landings a breeze. The T-28 is an extremely popular warbird and RC flying model, Now with this exciting new USMC authentic scheme and new features to match The US marines wants you and the new V2 T-28 will make your flying mates go all “Oorah” with envy.

Features:

Ultimate scale details from the leader in the 1100mm class warbirds

Fully functional retracts with gear doors

New fully functional dive brake

Day bright LED navigation lights

Ultra smooth and super tough EPO foam

Authentic yellow USMC color scheme “Oorah”

Designed to run on a 4S power set up and performance to match

6~9 Channels (ailerons, elevator, throttle, rudder, flaps, landing gear, dive brake,

PV pan and tilt)

FPV cockpit mount and revised cockpit included

Specs:

Wingspan: 1100mm (43″)

Length: 930mm

Flying Weight: 1460g

Motor: 3536-750kv brushless outrunner

ESC: Durafly 40A

Propeller: 10×6 3-blade

Battery: 2200mAh 4S 30~65C LiPo (not supplied)

Includes:

All hardware

Requires:

6~9 Channel TX/RX

2200mAh 4s (30~65C) Lipo Battery

FPV equipment (optional)

US marines style haircut and attitude

#9306000234-0 – $168.35

