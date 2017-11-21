E-flite AT-6 1.5m PNP [VIDEO]

From E-flite:

Before student pilots during WWII became hot-shot allied fighter jocks, they first needed a remarkably advanced trainer. The tough AT-6 gave them the ability to handle all the bad habits of a fighter and become well-disciplined with a high level of respect for their aircraft. Today, thousands of cherished AT-6’s still fly, even after serving beyond the trainer role. The E-flite® AT-6 1.5m airplane is a rare tribute to the unsung warbird and a chance to enjoy a beautiful flying scale model uninhibited by the flight envelope that bound the original.

Your enjoyment of the E-flite AT-6 1.5m starts right out of the box with an airframe beautifully finished in durable EPO foam. The structure of the lightweight components features composite reinforcement throughout to provide an outstanding blend of strength and flight performance. The one-piece wing harnesses the ailerons, sturdy electric retracts and the distinctive three-panel split-flaps without a web of wires. Instead, all servo leads are concealed into a hands-free connection system that makes aircraft assembly ultra-simple. Behind the radial engine and exhaust detail is a powerful brushless motor system that only requires a 3S LiPo battery. Plus, there’s ample room for a high-capacity pack under the pilot appointed magnetic canopy hatch so you can enjoy longer flight times. In the air, light wing loading and an abundant amount of thrust combine to deliver a warbird experience that’s as easy to handle as it is fun to fly. Whether it’s your first scale model or a special addition to your collection, this AT-6 is sure to be the easy-flying heavy-metal replica you’ve always wanted.

Needed to Complete:

Full-range, 6+ Channel Transmitter

Full-range, 6+ Channel Receiver

2200-3200mAh 3S LiPo Flight Battery

3S Compatible LiPo Charger

What’s in the box?

(1) E-flite AT-6 1.5m PNP Airplane

(1) E-flite 15-Size Brushless Outrunner Motor

(1) E-flite 40A Brushless ESC

(5) Spektrum A330 Micro, 9 Gram Servos

(1) User Manual

Plug-N-Play® Finish

The Plug-N-Play completion level means that the ideal electric motor system and servos you need to enjoy the full potential of this AT-6 are already installed. All you have to do is perform the final glue-free assembly, and connect your favorite full-range, 6+ channel radio system. In fact, most pilots can have this model flight-ready in the time it takes to install a receiver and charge a battery.

An Inspirational Trim Scheme

The trim scheme is inspired by a variant better known as an LT-6 flown by the “Mosquitos” squadron who performed dangerous surveillance to coordinate key missions throughout the Korean War.

Functional Detail

The operational flap system replicates the distinctive full-scale, split-flap arrangement. The landing gear features scale wheels, strut covers, hinged doors and electric-retract action.

Hands-Free Servo Connection

You don’t have to touch any servo leads. An innovative hands-free servo connection system automatically plugs in the aileron, flap and retract connectors whenever you attach the wing.

Easy Access and Assembly

Out of the box, basic assembly requires only two screws. At the field, the one-piece wing features a hands-free servo connection system and the security of four mounting screws. Easy access to your flight battery is through the large magnetic top hatch.

Abundant Power with Just a 3S Pack

The power system features a strong 15-size brushless outrunner, 40-amp ESC and a scale 2-blade propeller that combine with your 2200–3200mAh 3S 30C Li-Po battery to deliver outstanding thrust.

Durable Construction

Construction with durable EPO material makes it possible to replicate complex detail in a lightweight form. The result is an outstanding scale appearance that’s easy to maintain and allows the most satisfying flight experience possible to shine through.

Specs:

Approximate Assembly Time: Less than 1 Hour

Completion Level: Plug-N-Play

Flying Weight: 60-62oz (1700-1757 g)

Length: 39.5 Inches (1003mm)

Material: Foam

Minimum Required Radio: 6-Channel (not included)

Motor Size: 15 BL 950 KV

Recommended Motor Battery: 2200-3000mAh 3S 11.1V 30C Li-Po (not included)

Servos: 5

Wing Area: 500 sq in (32.3 sq dm)

Wingspan: 57 inches (1450mm)

#EFL8775 – $249.99

