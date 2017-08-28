E-flite Cirrus SR22T 1.5m BNF Basic & PNP [VIDEO]

From E-flite:

Cirrus Aircraft has blazed a trail for the future of single-engine aircraft by developing modern safety, performance and amenity standards pilots crave. Generation 6 of their SR22T carries on the innovation hot-streak. As a result, more pilots can consider personal air travel the practical everyday commuting solution predicted by technology experts decades ago. The E-flite® Cirrus SR22T 1.5m park flyer is an officially licensed replica inspired by the original to deliver rich detail and a host of modern functional features that make scale flight an uncompromised thrill ride for more RC pilots than ever before.

The E-flite® Cirrus SR22T 1.5m celebrates the general aviation marvel with a scale model that’s easy to appreciate and fun to fly for a wide range of pilots. Like the full-scale airplane, this officially licensed E-flite replica is generously appointed with features that will get you in the air and flying in style. The two-piece, plug-in wing is equipped with slotted flaps, lights and a convenient Hands-Free Servo Connection System. Functional interior cabin and exterior navigation LED lighting combine with its modern trim scheme for authenticity that’s easy to appreciate from any angle. Rugged tricycle landing gear and steerable nose gear utilize over-size wheels to make takeoffs and landings on grass fields or paved surfaces seem effortless while matching fairings and wheel pants complete the luxurious outline. Tinted cabin windows, a pilot figure and detailed cockpit take the scale experience even deeper. Plus, the powerful brushless motor and three-blade propeller deliver plenty of power to perform scale maneuvers and sport aerobatics with ease.

Officially Licensed

This rarely offered model is officially licensed by Cirrus Aircraft and includes a vivid pearlescent trim scheme inspired by a 2017 SR22T Generation 6 production version.

Abundant Scale Detail

The beautifully contoured airframe is equipped with an abundance of scale detail including handles, steps, removable antennas and more.

Easy Access and Assembly

Out of the box, assembly is quick with a minimal number of screws. At the field, the innovative Hands-Free Servo Connection System makes installing and removing the plug-in wing panels a breeze. Easy access to the flight battery is through the large, magnetically-secured top hatch.

Abundant Power

The power system features a 10-size brushless outrunner motor, 40-amp ESC and scale three-blade propeller that combine with your 3S 2200–3000mAh Li-Po battery to deliver ample speed and thrust to perform scale maneuvers and even sport aerobatics with authority.

Bind-N-Fly® Convenience

As an E-flite Bind-N-Fly Basic RC replica, you can enjoy air superiority in no time at all. Final assembly is minimal and can be complete in about the time it takes to charge your battery.

Needed to Complete:

EFL5950

Full-range, 6+ Channel DSMX®/DSM2® transmitter

2200-3000mAh 3S LiPo flight battery with EC3 Connector

3S compatible LiPo charger

EFL5975

Full-range, 5+ Channel DSMX®/DSM2® transmitter

Full-range, 5+ channel receiver

2200-3000mAh 3S LiPo flight battery with EC3 Connector

3S compatible LiPo charger

What’s in the box?

EFL5950

(1) E-flite Cirrus SR22T 1.5m BNF Basic Airplane

(1) E-flite 10-Size Brushless Outrunner Motor

(1) E-flite 40A Brushless ESC

(6) Spektrum A330 Micro, 9 Gram Servos

(1) Spektrum AR636A Receiver with AS3X and SAFE Technologies

(1) User Manual

EFL5975

(1) E-flite Cirrus SR22T 1.5m PNP Airplane

(1) E-flite 10-Size Brushless Outrunner Motor

(1) E-flite 40A Brushless ESC

(6) Spektrum A330 Micro, 9 Gram Servos

(1) User Manual

Specs:

Airfoil Shape: Semi Symmetrical

Approximate Assembly Time: Less than 1 Hour

Approximate Flight Time: 6-8 mins

CG (Center of Gravity): 2.25″ back from leading edge

Completion Level: Bind-N-Fly Basic

Flaps: Yes

Flying Weight: 1633g

Length: 41″

Material: EPO

Minimum Required Radio: 6-Channel (sold separately)

Minimum Speed Control: 40 amp

Motor Size: 10 Brushless outrunner

Propeller Size: Scale 3 blade

Recommended Motor Battery: 3 cell 2000-3000 Lipo (sold separately)

Retracts: No

Servos: 9 gram Micro

Spinner Size: 1.75″

Stabilizer Tube Length: 400mm

Stabilizer Tube OD: 4mm

Trimscheme Colors: White, blue , silver

Wing Area: 338 Sq In

Wing Tube Length: 400mm

Wing Tube OD: 10mm

Wingspan: 60″

#EFL5950 – Cirrus SR22T 1.5m BNF Basic – $229.99

#EFL5975 – Cirrus SR22T 1.5m PNP – $199.99

Visit E-fliteRC.com

See more posts about E-flite