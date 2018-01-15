MAN Site membership 900x250
E-flite Clipped Wing Cub 1.2m BNF Basic & PNP [VIDEO]

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
From E-flite:

The stock Cub is a legend for its gentle flying characteristics and abundant availability. Searching for a low-cost basic aerobatics alternative, inspired pilots modified the design into an entirely new aviation sensation. The E-flite® Clipped Wing Cub 1.2m park flyer features crisp scale detail and goes beyond the essence of the souped-up variant with inspiring versatility, and an abundance of power. As a result, you get the freedom only a Cub delivers and the excitement of a hotrod in disguise.

Features:

  • A classic aerobat with authentic looks and great power
  • Stability and precision of AS3X® technology (BNF Basic version only)
  • Optional SAFE® Select flight envelope protection (BNF Basic version only)
  • Vibrant, high-visibility paint scheme
  • High-power brushless motor with a robust 40A ESC
  • Simple one-piece wing features rigid composite reinforcement
  • Fold-away aluminum struts with quick-release hardware and storage
  • Intricate scale engine, propeller and surface detail
  • Shock-absorbing landing gear with scale covers and wheel pants
  • 4-channel control with four micro servos installed
  • Lightweight and durable EPO foam construction
  • Large front, top hatch makes battery changes simple
  • Spektrum™ 6-channel receiver with industry-leading DSMX® technology
  • Optional float set makes float plane conversion easy (HBZ7390)
  • Fits a wide range of 3S LiPo batteries from 2200–3000mAh

Specifications:

Wingspan: 49.25 in (1250mm)
Length: 38.7 in (985mm)
Wing Area: 405 sq in (26.2 sq dm)
Flying Weight: 48.0 oz (1360 g)
Motor Size: 10-Size Brushless Outrunner (installed)
Receiver: Spektrum DSMX®/DSM2® with AS3X® and SAFE® (BNF Basic Only)
Servos: (4) 9-Gram Micro Servo (installed)
ESC: 40A Brushless (installed)
Experience Level: Intermediate
Approx. Assembly Time: Less than 1 hour
Battery Range: 2200–3000mAh 3S LiPo with EC3™ Connector (sold separately)

#EFL5150 – Clipped Wing Cub 1.2m BNF Basic with AS3X and SAFE – $199.99
#EFL5175 – Clipped Wing Cub 1.2m PNP – $179.99
Visit E-fliteRC.com
Updated: January 15, 2018 — 2:21 PM
