E-flite Clipped Wing Cub 1.2m BNF Basic & PNP [VIDEO]

From E-flite:

The stock Cub is a legend for its gentle flying characteristics and abundant availability. Searching for a low-cost basic aerobatics alternative, inspired pilots modified the design into an entirely new aviation sensation. The E-flite® Clipped Wing Cub 1.2m park flyer features crisp scale detail and goes beyond the essence of the souped-up variant with inspiring versatility, and an abundance of power. As a result, you get the freedom only a Cub delivers and the excitement of a hotrod in disguise.

Features:

A classic aerobat with authentic looks and great power

Stability and precision of AS3X® technology (BNF Basic version only)

Optional SAFE® Select flight envelope protection (BNF Basic version only)

Vibrant, high-visibility paint scheme

High-power brushless motor with a robust 40A ESC

Simple one-piece wing features rigid composite reinforcement

Fold-away aluminum struts with quick-release hardware and storage

Intricate scale engine, propeller and surface detail

Shock-absorbing landing gear with scale covers and wheel pants

4-channel control with four micro servos installed

Lightweight and durable EPO foam construction

Large front, top hatch makes battery changes simple

Spektrum™ 6-channel receiver with industry-leading DSMX® technology

Optional float set makes float plane conversion easy (HBZ7390)

Fits a wide range of 3S LiPo batteries from 2200–3000mAh

Specifications:

Wingspan: 49.25 in (1250mm)

Length: 38.7 in (985mm)

Wing Area: 405 sq in (26.2 sq dm)

Flying Weight: 48.0 oz (1360 g)

Motor Size: 10-Size Brushless Outrunner (installed)

Receiver: Spektrum DSMX®/DSM2® with AS3X® and SAFE® (BNF Basic Only)

Servos: (4) 9-Gram Micro Servo (installed)

ESC: 40A Brushless (installed)

Experience Level: Intermediate

Approx. Assembly Time: Less than 1 hour

Battery Range: 2200–3000mAh 3S LiPo with EC3™ Connector (sold separately)

#EFL5150 – Clipped Wing Cub 1.2m BNF Basic with AS3X and SAFE – $199.99

#EFL5175 – Clipped Wing Cub 1.2m PNP – $179.99

