E-flite Clipped Wing Cub 1.2m BNF Basic & PNP [VIDEO]

From E-flite:
The stock Cub is a legend for its gentle flying characteristics and abundant availability. Searching for a low-cost basic aerobatics alternative, inspired pilots modified the design into an entirely new aviation sensation. The E-flite® Clipped Wing Cub 1.2m park flyer features crisp scale detail and goes beyond the essence of the souped-up variant with inspiring versatility, and an abundance of power. As a result, you get the freedom only a Cub delivers and the excitement of a hotrod in disguise.
Features:
- A classic aerobat with authentic looks and great power
- Stability and precision of AS3X® technology (BNF Basic version only)
- Optional SAFE® Select flight envelope protection (BNF Basic version only)
- Vibrant, high-visibility paint scheme
- High-power brushless motor with a robust 40A ESC
- Simple one-piece wing features rigid composite reinforcement
- Fold-away aluminum struts with quick-release hardware and storage
- Intricate scale engine, propeller and surface detail
- Shock-absorbing landing gear with scale covers and wheel pants
- 4-channel control with four micro servos installed
- Lightweight and durable EPO foam construction
- Large front, top hatch makes battery changes simple
- Spektrum™ 6-channel receiver with industry-leading DSMX® technology
- Optional float set makes float plane conversion easy (HBZ7390)
- Fits a wide range of 3S LiPo batteries from 2200–3000mAh
Specifications:
Wingspan: 49.25 in (1250mm)
Length: 38.7 in (985mm)
Wing Area: 405 sq in (26.2 sq dm)
Flying Weight: 48.0 oz (1360 g)
Motor Size: 10-Size Brushless Outrunner (installed)
Receiver: Spektrum DSMX®/DSM2® with AS3X® and SAFE® (BNF Basic Only)
Servos: (4) 9-Gram Micro Servo (installed)
ESC: 40A Brushless (installed)
Experience Level: Intermediate
Approx. Assembly Time: Less than 1 hour
Battery Range: 2200–3000mAh 3S LiPo with EC3™ Connector (sold separately)
#EFL5150 – Clipped Wing Cub 1.2m BNF Basic with AS3X and SAFE – $199.99
#EFL5175 – Clipped Wing Cub 1.2m PNP – $179.99
Visit E-fliteRC.com
See more posts about E-flite