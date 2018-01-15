E-flite F-27 Evolution PNP & BNF Basic [VIDEO]

From E-flite:
The original F-27 models, like the Stryker, introduced thousands of RC pilots to the fun of flying a durable and high-performance aircraft that harnessed the advantages of a flying wing design, evolutionary materials, advanced electronics and modern aerodynamics. The E-flite® F-27 Evolution™ airplane marks the times by combining a proven design with modern updates, including a significant boost in power, removable wings and a sleek FPV option that have it destined to be a new favorite well into the future and beyond.
Features:
- The evolution and return of an all-time favorite
- High-Power 3-4S LiPo compatible brushless motor and ESC
- Speeds up to 85mph on 3S and 105 on 4S
- Stability and precision of AS3X® technology (BNF Basic version only)
- Removable wing and fin design for easy transport and storage
- Oversized elevons for maximum roll and pitch authority
- Optional nose includes FPV camera and VTX (EFL5608 sold separately)
- Lightweight and durable EPO foam construction
- Large top hatch simplifies battery changes
- Digital, metal-geared servos installed
- Spektrum™ 6-channel receiver with industry-leading DSMX® technology
Specifications:
Wingspan: 37.1 in (943mm)
Length: 24.1 in (612mm)
Wing Area: 373 sq in (24.1 sq dm)
Flying Weight: 28.0-29.0 oz (800-825g)
Motor Size: 10-Size Brushless Outrunner (installed)
Receiver: Spektrum DSMX®/DSM2® with AS3X® and SAFE® Select Technologies (BNF Basic version only)
Servos: (2) DSV130 Digital, Metal-Gear Servo (installed)
ESC: 40A Brushless (installed)
Experience Level: Intermediate
Approx. Assembly Time: Less than 1 hour
Battery Range: 1800–2200mAh 3–4S LiPo with EC3™ Connector (sold separately)
#EFL5650 – F-27 Evolution BNF Basic – $179.99
#EFL5675 – F-27 Evolution PNP – $149.99
