E-flite F-27 Evolution PNP & BNF Basic [VIDEO]

The original F-27 models, like the Stryker, introduced thousands of RC pilots to the fun of flying a durable and high-performance aircraft that harnessed the advantages of a flying wing design, evolutionary materials, advanced electronics and modern aerodynamics. The E-flite® F-27 Evolution™ airplane marks the times by combining a proven design with modern updates, including a significant boost in power, removable wings and a sleek FPV option that have it destined to be a new favorite well into the future and beyond.

Features:

The evolution and return of an all-time favorite

High-Power 3-4S LiPo compatible brushless motor and ESC

Speeds up to 85mph on 3S and 105 on 4S

Stability and precision of AS3X® technology (BNF Basic version only)

Removable wing and fin design for easy transport and storage

Oversized elevons for maximum roll and pitch authority

Optional nose includes FPV camera and VTX (EFL5608 sold separately)

Lightweight and durable EPO foam construction

Large top hatch simplifies battery changes

Digital, metal-geared servos installed

Spektrum™ 6-channel receiver with industry-leading DSMX® technology

Specifications:

Wingspan: 37.1 in (943mm)

Length: 24.1 in (612mm)

Wing Area: 373 sq in (24.1 sq dm)

Flying Weight: 28.0-29.0 oz (800-825g)

Motor Size: 10-Size Brushless Outrunner (installed)

Receiver: Spektrum DSMX®/DSM2® with AS3X® and SAFE® Select Technologies (BNF Basic version only)

Servos: (2) DSV130 Digital, Metal-Gear Servo (installed)

ESC: 40A Brushless (installed)

Experience Level: Intermediate

Approx. Assembly Time: Less than 1 hour

Battery Range: 1800–2200mAh 3–4S LiPo with EC3™ Connector (sold separately)

#EFL5650 – F-27 Evolution BNF Basic – $179.99

#EFL5675 – F-27 Evolution PNP – $149.99

