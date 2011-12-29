E-flite Hawker Sea Fury 480 — update with video

I just cracked open the box for the new Sea Fury from E-flite. Man this one looks like a keeper and I will be putting this warbird together for review and flight test by week’s end. For the power system I will be installing the Park 480 brushless outrunner motor with a 40-amp E-flite Pro ESC and a Thunder Power 2100mAh g6 Pro 25C 3S Lipo pack. The Sea Fury comes with a 10×8 EP propeller (2-blade).
(Above) Straight out of the box, the Sea Fury looks great! The paint, weathering and markings are spot on!
I’ll be using an AR6115 receiver from Spektrum and DS76 digital sub-micro servos from E-flite. I’ll be using my DX8 Spektrum transmitter.
Watch for the review coming soon
Specs are:
wingspan: 36.8in.
Length: 33.3in.
Wing Area: 268. sq. in.
Weight: 31 oz.
I had oe of these awhile ago and e-flite discontinued it. Is this new one just a re-issue or is it different from the original?
This one is made of Z-foam and can accept E-flite’s retracts.
Debra, be careful with your wording. Let me elaborate a bit. This is EXACTLY the same mold as the first version except it’s Z-foam and not EPS. Horizon was able to salvage the original molds from the company that actually manufactured the first one.
About retracts…just like the old one, it COMES with mechanical retracts that are each powered by servos. It will not easilly accept the eflite servo-less electric retracts.
But different kind of foam! 🙂
I have this plane but would like to know where I can get a replacement wing… So hard to find.