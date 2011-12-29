Hobbico T16SZ 900x250
E-flite Hawker Sea Fury 480 — update with video

Gerry Yarrish
E-flite, Featured News, Gerry Yarrish, Spektrum
5 Comments
I just cracked open the box for the new Sea Fury from E-flite. Man this one looks like a keeper and I will be putting this warbird together for review and flight test by week’s end. For the power system I will be installing the Park 480 brushless outrunner motor with a 40-amp E-flite Pro ESC and a Thunder Power 2100mAh g6 Pro 25C 3S Lipo pack. The Sea Fury comes with a 10×8 EP propeller (2-blade).

(Above) Straight out of the box, the Sea Fury looks great! The paint, weathering and markings are spot on!

I’ll be using an AR6115 receiver from Spektrum and DS76 digital sub-micro servos from E-flite. I’ll be using my DX8 Spektrum transmitter.

 
Watch for the review coming soon

   

Specs are:

wingspan: 36.8in.

Length: 33.3in.

Wing Area: 268. sq. in.

Weight: 31 oz.

 

Updated: July 16, 2015 — 9:45 AM
Add a Comment
  1. Paul

    I had oe of these awhile ago and e-flite discontinued it. Is this new one just a re-issue or is it different from the original?

    1. Debra Cleghorn

      This one is made of Z-foam and can accept E-flite’s retracts.

      1. Moose

        Debra, be careful with your wording. Let me elaborate a bit. This is EXACTLY the same mold as the first version except it’s Z-foam and not EPS. Horizon was able to salvage the original molds from the company that actually manufactured the first one.

        About retracts…just like the old one, it COMES with mechanical retracts that are each powered by servos. It will not easilly accept the eflite servo-less electric retracts.

        1. Debra Cleghorn

          But different kind of foam! 🙂

  2. Reggie R

    I have this plane but would like to know where I can get a replacement wing… So hard to find.

