E-flite Hawker Sea Fury 480 — update with video

I just cracked open the box for the new Sea Fury from E-flite. Man this one looks like a keeper and I will be putting this warbird together for review and flight test by week’s end. For the power system I will be installing the Park 480 brushless outrunner motor with a 40-amp E-flite Pro ESC and a Thunder Power 2100mAh g6 Pro 25C 3S Lipo pack. The Sea Fury comes with a 10×8 EP propeller (2-blade).

(Above) Straight out of the box, the Sea Fury looks great! The paint, weathering and markings are spot on!

I’ll be using an AR6115 receiver from Spektrum and DS76 digital sub-micro servos from E-flite. I’ll be using my DX8 Spektrum transmitter.



video platform video management video solutions video player

Watch for the review coming soon

Specs are:

wingspan: 36.8in.

Length: 33.3in.

Wing Area: 268. sq. in.

Weight: 31 oz.