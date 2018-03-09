E-flite Maule M-7 1.5m PNP & BNF Basic [VIDEO]

From E-flite:

While America geared up to go higher and faster, B.D. Maule was hard at work in a quiet country corner developing his vision of an aircraft that would give pilots the ability to do the exact opposite—practically. Maule Air Inc. has flourished ever since by delivering planes around the globe with renowned STOL capability and value. The E-flite® Maule M-7 1.5m park flyer is an officially licensed tribute to the full-size marvel that includes an abundance of scale detail, rugged landing gear, flaps and an optional-use float set so you can conquer any terrain year-round.

Features:

An officially licensed scale replica with excellent STOL capabilities

High-Power 3–4S LiPo compatible brushless motor and ESC

Functional flaps for shorter takeoffs and landings

Factory installed and operational LED lighting

Plug-in, two-piece wing design with folding wing struts

Lightweight and durable EPO foam construction

Oversized tundra-style tires and heavy-duty wire landing gear

Scale detail including clear windows, pilot figure, antennas and more

Convenient top-hatch provides easy flight battery access

Custom float set included with steerable water rudder

Specifications:

Wingspan: 59.0 in (1500mm)

Length: 43.3 in (1100mm)

Wing Area: 557 sq in (35.9 sq dm)

Flying Weight: 66.0 oz (1871 g)

Motor Size: 15-Size Brushless Outrunner (installed)

Receiver: Spektrum DSMX®/DSM2® with AS3X® and SAFE® Select Technologies (BNF Basic version only)

Servos: 9-Gram Metal-Gear Servos (6 installed)

ESC: 40A Brushless (installed)

Experience Level: Intermediate

Aprox. Assembly Time: Less than 1 hour

Battery Range: 2200–3200mAh 3–4S LiPo with EC3™ Connector (sold separately)

#EFL5350 – Maule M-7 1.5m BNF Basic with AS3X and SAFE Select – $269.99

#EFL5375 – Maule M-7 1.5m PNP – $249.99

