E-flite PT-17 1.1m BNF Basic And PNP [VIDEO]

Every WWII allied fighter ace got their start somewhere. Chances are, most started off in a PT-17. Simple, tough and made by the thousands, both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy used the biplane for its admirable ability to help new pilots survive the basics and master the art of flight, all in the shortest amount of time possible. The E-flite® PT-17 1.1m electric park flyer replicates the most iconic trainer of WWII with exquisite detail and the kind of performance that makes scale flying the way it should be–simple, fun and without compromise.

The E-flite PT-17 1.1m has everything you could ask for in a classic biplane. First and foremost is the period-correct 7-cylinder dummy radial engine, complete with intricate ignition and exhaust details. The Navy-inspired trim scheme is highlighted with wing rib and fuselage frame work accented with accessory and paneling detail. Shock-absorbing action of the aluminum struts add functional authenticity you’ll appreciate during touchdowns and rolling over grass. While it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the scale complexity, getting this beauty in the air requires less effort than you might think. Field assembly features a quick-release wing mounting system, which means no tools are required. Even battery installation is simple through the large magnetic top hatch that accommodates a wide range of 3S LiPo batteries. Unlike the modestly equipped full-scale original, a 15-size brushless outrunner motor delivers ample thrust so you can perform sport aerobatics or just cruise the horizon with power to spare.

U.S. Navy Inspired Replica

The vivid yellow trim scheme was inspired by the initial aircraft delivered to the U.S. Navy around 1942. Designated the N2S, it was identical to the PT-17 flown by the U.S. Army. Construction with durable EPO material makes it possible to replicate complex detail in a lightweight form. The result is an outstanding scale appearance that’s easy to maintain and allows the most satisfying flight experience possible to shine through.

Outstanding Realism

Impressive scale details like an intricately molded dummy radial engine and functional detail like the shock absorbing landing gear make this PT-17 look as good as it performs. In addition, the steerable tailwheel is located in the scale position and a pilot figure sits in the solo cockpit.

Fast Assembly

Out of the box, you only need to install your receiver and fasten six screws. At the field, no tools are needed to install the one-piece wings designed with a quick-release system that makes biplane assembly super simple.

Brushless Power System

The power system features a 15-size brushless, 850Kv outrunner and a 40-amp ESC that when combined with your 2200mAh 3S 25C Li-Po battery delivers outstanding thrust.

Shock-Absorbing Landing Gear

The shock-absorbing action of the aluminum struts coupled to concealed spring-steel wire combines with the large scale wheels to add functional authenticity you’ll appreciate during touchdowns and while rolling over grass.

Plug-N-Play® Finish

The Plug-N-Play completion level means that the ideal electric motor system and servos you need to enjoy the full potential of this PT-17 are already installed. All you have to do is perform the final glue-free assembly, and connect your favorite full-range, 4+ channel radio system. In fact, most pilots can have this model flight-ready in the time it takes to install a receiver and charge a battery.

Needed to Complete:

EFL3350

Full-range, 5+ Channel DSMX®/DSM2® Transmitter

2200–3000mAh 3S LiPo Flight Battery

3S compatible LiPo Charger

EFL3375

Full-range, 4+ Channel Transmitter

Full-range, 4+ Channel Receiver

2200–3000mAh 3S LiPo Flight Battery

3S compatible LiPo Charger

What’s in the box?

(1) E-flite PT-17 BNF Basic Airplane (EFL3350)

(1) E-flite PT-17 PNP Airplane (EFL3375)

(1) E-flite 15-Size, 850Kv Brushless Outrunner Motor

(1) E-flite 40A Brushless ESC

(4) Spektrum A330 Micro, 9 Gram Servos

(1) Spektrum AR636A Receiver with AS3X and SAFE Technologies (EFL3350)

(1) User Manual

Specs:

Completion Level: Plug-N-Play

Flaps: No

Flying Weight: 51.2 oz (1450 grams)

Length: 850 mm (33.5 in)

Material: Foam

Minimum Required Radio: 4 channel

Motor Size: 15BL Outrunner

Recommended Motor Battery: 3 cell 2200mAh Li-Po (sold separately)

Retracts: No

Wing Area: 643.2 Sq in (41.5 Sq Dm)

Wingspan: 1130 mm (44.6 in)

#EFL3350 – PT-17 1.1m BNF Basic with AS3X – $229.99

#EFL3375 – PT-17 1.1m PNP – $199.99

