E-flite UMX Vapor Lite HP BNF Basic [VIDEO]

Satisfy your urge to fly indoors almost instantly with the E-flite® UMX™ Vapor® Lite HP slow flyer. Smaller and lighter than the classic Vapor models, its unique design approach and high performance combines slow flight capability with incredible maneuverability so you can enjoy flying in spaces even tighter than the average living room. The lightweight yet durable carbon-fiber airframe and feather-light film covering work in harmony to make gravity seem virtually non-existent. Combined with a powerful motor, you can fly at a wide range of speeds, plus harrier, hover and even perform aerobatics including loops, stall turns and more.

Even if you’ve never flown before, the UMX Vapor Lite HP airplane is light and stable enough to fly slowly, yet it’s also tough enough to handle most crashes and bumps against walls and furniture so getting the hang of it is easy. Best of all you can be flying in almost no time after opening the box. There’s no building involved—the Vapor Lite HP comes out of the box fully assembled and ready to fly.

HP Means High-Performance

Although the Vapor Lite HP is smaller and lighter than the classic Vapor models, we equipped it with the largest motor and propeller possible for short takeoffs, great acceleration and the power to hold and pull out of a hover.

Light, Durable and Assembled Airframe

The UMX Vapor Lite HP airplane features a proven airframe design that’s incredibly lightweight but is also extremely durable. Plus it arrives fully factory-assembled and ready to fly right out of the box—no assembly required.

Bind-N-Fly® Convenience

As a Bind-N-Fly® Basic model you can enjoy a great flight almost anywhere and anytime, in no time at all. Just connect your charged 70mAh 1S LiPo battery and bind the UMX Vapor Lite HP airplane to any transmitter with Spektrum™ DSMX®/DSM2® technology. Getting in the air quickly has never been easier.

Features:

Completely factory-assembled right out of the box

Excellent balance of size, weight and performance for flying indoors

Ideal for flight in small indoor areas such as a living room

High-Power coreless motor, gearbox and propeller combination

Ultra-lightweight and durable carbon-fiber airframe

Industry-leading Spektrum™ DSMX® 2.4GHz technology receiver

Fully proportional throttle, elevator and rudder control

Fly with any transmitter equipped with Spektrum DSMX/DSM2® technology

Needed to Complete:

4+ channel transmitter with Spektrum 2.4GHz DSMX/DSM2 technology

70mAh 1S LiPo flight battery

Suitable LiPo charger

What’s in the box?

(1) E-flite UMX Vapor Lite HP BNF

(1) E-flite Ultra Micro DSMX Receiver/ESC/Servo Unit

(1) E-flite Motor

(1) User Manual

#EFLU6850 – $69.99

