Ep. #1: Inside AMain Sports & Hobbies [VIDEO]

AMain Hobbies is excited to release the first of four videos that give you a sneak peak into the AMain Hobbies operations in Northern California. Each year we get visitors from around the world who are excited to see our retail store, track, flying field and our warehouse. For those who can’t make the trip, we’re bringing AMain to you. In the first episode you’ll meet our IT department and the buyers and merchandisers responsible for finding, buying, and bringing our huge assortment of RC Products online. Stay tuned for new releases each week showcasing our passionate team of customer service representatives, our marketing team, photo department and the men and women who ship thousands of orders out daily to our loyal customers. We’ll be wrapping up our series with a look inside our retail store and track.

