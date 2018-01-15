eStar Fokker E.III Eindecker Kit

From Esprit Tech:

The Fokker Eindecker fighters were a series of German World War I monoplane single-seat fighter aircraft designed by Dutch engineer Anthony Fokker. Developed in April 1915, the first Eindecker (“Monoplane”) was the first purpose-built German fighter aircraft and the first aircraft to be fitted with a synchronization gear, enabling the pilot to fire a machine gun through the arc of the propeller without striking the blades. The Eindecker gave the German Air Service a degree of air superiority from July 1915 until early 1916. This highly prefabricated kit belongs in the “Super Scale Competition” models category. Once built, the airframe is extremely light and clean but still able to withstand the high loads and stresses associated with aerobatic flight. The manufacturer uses the latest construction techniques including Laser CNC cutting to achieve high strength and low weight. Each part and every detail are meticulously made.

Finally true to scale, faithfully structurally reproduced model. Flies exactly like a real airplane. Selected premium quality balsa and plywood. All the parts interlocked together for easy and fast building. Just assemble and then glue parts together.

Special Features:

Control surfaces: Ailerons, Elevator and Rudder

All balsa/ply built-up construction

Fully illustrated instruction manual

Laser cut interlocking structure

Scale wire landing gear

Interlocking parts for easy and fast building

Just assemble and then glue it

#ESTFOKKER-E3 – $189.00

