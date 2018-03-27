Exclusive Sneak Peek! Futaba’s New T12K 14-channel Computer Radio System

Look what just arrived in the MAN office! The new Futaba 12K radio is equipped with the extremely popular Futaba S-FHSS and T-FHSS protocols and the new 12K system is compatible with almost a dozen different Futaba receivers so it is extremely suitable for a Futaba pilot’s needs.

Featuring 14 channels (12 proportional, 2 switched), the 12K is a vailable with programming suited for airplanes, helis and gliders, the 12K is also compatible with multi-rotors, so RC pilots get the best of all worlds. The 12K is also compatible with telemetry receiver data using the T-FHSS protocol. Simply install Futaba telemetry sensors (sold separately) to monitor flight data, so you can set up the programming so you can receive various function alerts while in flight to keep track of battery voltage, altitude, speed and other key flight functions.

In addition to telemetry, the 12K can be used with S.Bus2 gear to add multiple servos, gyros and more for efficient setups using fewer cables.

A large, backlit LCD screen, expandable 30-model memory, a 6V 1800mAh NiMH battery and a charger are just a few more of the features the 12K includes. Choose from airplane and heli 12K systems with the R3008SB telemetry receiver included. FPV/drone pilots will appreciate the lightweight, compact R3001SB FPV drone receiver optimized for their applications.