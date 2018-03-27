Exclusive Sneak Peek! Futaba’s New T12K 14-channel Computer Radio System

Look what just arrived in the MAN office! The new Futaba 12K radio is equipped with the extremely popular Futaba S-FHSS and T-FHSS protocols and the new 12K system is compatible with almost a dozen different Futaba receivers so it is extremely suitable for a Futaba pilot’s needs.
Featuring 14 channels (12 proportional, 2 switched), the 12K is available with programming suited for airplanes, helis and gliders, the 12K is also compatible with multi-rotors, so RC pilots get the best of all worlds. The 12K is also compatible with telemetry receiver data using the T-FHSS protocol. Simply install Futaba telemetry sensors (sold separately) to monitor flight data, so you can set up the programming so you can receive various function alerts while in flight to keep track of battery voltage, altitude, speed and other key flight functions.
In addition to telemetry, the 12K can be used with S.Bus2 gear to add multiple servos, gyros and more for efficient setups using fewer cables.
A large, backlit LCD screen, expandable 30-model memory, a 6V 1800mAh NiMH battery and a charger are just a few more of the features the 12K includes. Choose from airplane and heli 12K systems with the R3008SB telemetry receiver included. FPV/drone pilots will appreciate the lightweight, compact R3001SB FPV drone receiver optimized for their applications.
Standard switch placement gives the 12K a familar feel including two slider switches on either side for easy access.
Easy to use Push Dial operation makes navigating the programming quick and easy.
Transmitter Features:
- Channels: 14 (12 proportional, 2 switched)
- Compatible with T-FHSS and S-FHSS protocols
- Six 3-position switches, two 2-position switches, two slider levers, two rotary dials, four digital trims and two push buttons for quick, easy access
- Headphone plug, trainer port and S.Bus plug-in
- S.Bus2 system allows multiple servos, gyros and telemetry sensors with a minimum number of cables
- Model types: six types of main wing with three tail types for airplanes, six swash types for helis and multi-rotor functions
- Improved stick feel with adjustable lengths and tension
- Dual rates/exponential
- Included 6V 1800mAh NiMH battery and charger
- Large, backlit LCD screen with adjustable contrast for easier reading. Push/dial operation simplifies set-up
- Micro memory card slot for storing model information and free system updates. (SD-32MB to 2GB; SDHC-4GB to 32GB, not included)
- Vibration feature alerts pilots to various alarms and timers, in addition to sound
- 10-character model naming
- Expandable 30-model memory
- 5 flight conditions (Helicopter and Glider model selections)
- 5 customizable programmable mixes
- Servo test and servo position display
- Fuel mixing
- Stick calibration
- Servo speed
- Logic switching
Watch for a detail radio review in an upcoming issue of MAN.