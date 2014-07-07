Hyperion 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

F-14 Tomcat PARK Jet

Model Airplane News
Plans
1 Comment
F-14 Tomcat PARK Jet

With its sleek lines, aggressive stance and variable-sweep wing, the Grumman F-14 Tomcat is one of the most universally admired airplanes of all time. For modelers, however, the complexity of the F-14 has made it one of the most difficult models to buildóuntil now! I was so encouraged by the performance of my F/A-18 Hornet Park Jet (see the July 2005 issue of Backyard Flyer) that I wanted to develop a simple F-14 using similar foam-construction techniques. The result exceeded all of my expectations! The F-14 Park Jet is easy to build, offers excellent flight performance and looks remarkably scale in the air. The variable-sweep wing works well in flight and makes this model especially thrilling to fly.

One of my primary goals was to capture the scale looks of the F-14 as much as possible in a simple sheet-foam construction. This required a few minor changes to the scale outline. I also enlarged the vertical tail surface about 20 percent to increase directional stability for improved small-field flying characteristics. Most of the airframe is 6mm-thick foam, while the wing-swing mechanism is made of 1/8 -inch-thick poplar ply (lite-ply). I used carbon tubes (available at most kite shops) for wing spars. As on the real F-14, differential stabilators (tailerons) control pitch and roll. There aren’t any flight controls on the wing (the full-size Tomcat has flaps and spoilers but no ailerons). Rudders can be installed, and they provide better aerobatics and improved control during slow flight, but they aren’t required; this model flies fine without them. The wing features a simple, flat, sheet-foam airfoil with rounded leading edges and tapered trailing edges.

Updated: July 7, 2014 — 10:14 AM
WWII Combo Pack 600x120
FPV/Photodrone 600x120

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Dino Chen

    How much ship to Taiwan

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
For all Licensing, Permissions, Awards and Reprint requests please contact our official partner Wright's Media for more information. Please note that Wright's Media is the only authorized company that we’ve partnered with for materials and assets. Wright's Media contact: airage@wrightsmedia.com or (877) 652-5295.
WordPress Lightbox Plugin