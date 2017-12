It’s amazing what you find when you clean up a little bit. Back in the November 2012 issue of MAN, editor Gerry Yarrish reviewed the giant scale Top Flite Corsair ARF. And on its first flight we shot this never seen before flight video. Shot by MAN photographer Hope McCall, the test flight, with the help of Gerry’s flying buddy and test pilot Kevin Siemonsen, went off without a hitch! Check it out!