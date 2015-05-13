Hyperion 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Fantastic 58% Zlín Z-526

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, Video Picks
17 Comments
Fantastic 58% Zlín Z-526

If bigger is better, this Zlín is the BEST! With a wingspan of 201 inches, this giant aerobat is powered by a 4-cylinder ZDZ 420cc inline engine — just listen to that powerhouse on takeoff! The 1/1.73-scale model is based on the Czechoslovakian  Zlín Z-526 AFS-V Akrobat Special (and a glider tug variant), nicknamed Kraťas (“shorty”) for its clipped wingspan and length as compared with the originally designed Z-526 variant. Thanks to YouTube’s Airservicemen for sharing this great video.

Man_newsletter-button_WEB

 

Updated: March 31, 2016 — 11:45 AM
WWII Combo Pack 600x120
WW II First Dogfights

17 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Roger Forgues

    I have goose bumps

    Reply
  2. Karol Hanson

    Absolutely wonderful flying model.

    Reply
  3. Robert

    Not to sound jealous but!!!

    Reply
  4. Jeffrey Antonelli

    With a size that large, I could easily see my mistakes as well as when I am doing things right. Where can we buy planes this large??

    Reply
    1. Jay Holden

      Build it yourself. With the on coming of ARF and RTF R/C has changed to “Let me just plop down the coin and go fly” The hobby has lost it’s roots. That being the craftsmanship and the skills to actually build from scratch an aircraft that will actually fly. The older R/Crs are becoming few and the new ones are getting more abundant. Unfortunately the new ones don’t want to spend hours building an RC aircraft. Their time is limited by the technology at hand. Of course there are exceptions but the main problem in RC today stands. Too many techies not enough actual craftsman left.

      Reply
      1. Art Neto

        Spot on. I couldn’t have said it better. Shame…

        Reply
  5. Bob Zaretsky

    Looks like my forty-five year old Sig Zlin on STERIODS !!

    Reply
  6. John Eckert

    Omg ! You could put a kid pilot in that ! Sounds awesome . What type of wheels ? From a go kart ?
    Great stuff !!! Thanks for sharing

    Reply
  7. David Jacob

    Dave the Boss says,what a performer what an accomplishment

    Reply
  8. Dave Bell

    The craftsmanship is superb, but the scale piloting is even better—-Excellent !

    Reply
  9. Charles T

    I love these videos, and can’t wait until the next video is posted. However, where are all the videos of U.S. builders/flyers and their spectacular machines. Please don’t misunderstand I’m not anti-foreign, just curious about video representation of builders I know have some excellent representations of “Giant Scale” models they have produced?

    Reply
  10. alan griffiths

    brilliant sounds great wonder what engine he is running done a wonderful build its a credit

    Reply
  11. TJ Klise

    Outstanding, I want one! I guess I’ll have to ditch my ‘little’ DLE 222 ‘ s though. 🙂

    Reply
  12. Ken

    I love the Zlin! Nice flying to. But IMO, the two stroke engine kind of ruins the illusion for me. It deserves a nice four stroke but I’m sure something in that size is next to impossible to find.

    Reply
  13. Alexandre Nunes

    Fantastic.

    Reply
  14. shel

    hi any construction article on this?love to see it

    Reply
  15. Keith jarvis

    Really nice, is it scratch built or are ther plans available

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
For all Licensing, Permissions, Awards and Reprint requests please contact our official partner Wright's Media for more information. Please note that Wright's Media is the only authorized company that we’ve partnered with for materials and assets. Wright's Media contact: airage@wrightsmedia.com or (877) 652-5295.
WordPress Lightbox Plugin