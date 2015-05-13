Fantastic 58% Zlín Z-526

If bigger is better, this Zlín is the BEST! With a wingspan of 201 inches, this giant aerobat is powered by a 4-cylinder ZDZ 420cc inline engine — just listen to that powerhouse on takeoff! The 1/1.73-scale model is based on the Czechoslovakian Zlín Z-526 AFS-V Akrobat Special (and a glider tug variant), nicknamed Kraťas (“shorty”) for its clipped wingspan and length as compared with the originally designed Z-526 variant. Thanks to YouTube’s Airservicemen for sharing this great video.



