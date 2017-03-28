Hyperion 900x250
Flight Line Hobby’s Easy Add-on Starter Battery Box

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
Flight Line Hobby, a division of Aspect Aviation, is pleased to introduce the SBB, the Starter Battery Box. The SBB economically allows you to use conventional 3 or 4 cell 2200 to 3300 MAH Li Po batteries to power your glow engine starter. The laser cut plywood box is quickly assembled and can be custom finished. The SBB eliminates cords and clutter. Assembly and mounting hardware is includedAs active modelers Flight Line recognized that the cord from a starter to a separate battery or power panel was cumbersome. Batteries, zipped tied or duct taped to a starter, was no answer. The SBB  was design to fit commercially available starters like the Hobbico Torquemaster180 and 90 and the Hanger 9 Power Pro but can accommodate other starters simply by drilling appropriate mounting holes. Older Sullivan starters can be adapted as well. The SBB is offered as a stand alone kit for only $15.99, with a starter or as a complete package with the starter and battery. Visit www.flightlinehobby.com for more details.

Updated: March 28, 2017 — 9:47 AM
