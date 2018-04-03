From the Flightline — Florida Jets Gallery

One of the most exciting R/C Aviation events on the planet, Florida Jets features the epitome of technology in airframe construction and power plant performance, and has the highest level of pilot proficiency of any RC aviation discipline. The performance and speed of these RC Jets is exceptional. Many today are almost ten feet in length, with some even larger. RC Jets, like most technologies, have evolved to state of the art composite aircraft, with power coming from true turbine engines and advanced EDF (Electric Ducted Fan) units.

Not a competition in the truest sense, Florida Jets is a good old low pressure fly-In, or Jet-Together. There is continuous flying all day and the pilots come from around the globe to participate at the event held at the Paradise Field in Lakeland, Florida. Although not a competition, Florida Jets sponsors hand out several awards for excellence.

Photos by Rich Uravitch

Watch for our detailed event coverage in an upcoming issue of MAN.