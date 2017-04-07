Florio Flyer 60 — Build-Along Project — First Flight Video

Looking for an easy to build kit airplane that’s a blast to fly? Check out the Florio Flyer 60! Wow! what a great conclusion to this winter builder’s project. Our Florio Flyer 60 was one of our most popular postings on the MAN website and I just could not wait for the weather to turn favorable for some flight testing and photos! The proof’s in the pudding, and this fun fly plane really delivers! It has crazy straight up vertical performance at 3/4-throttle and can slow down to a walk on landings.

No mixing involved though I am using flapperon mix for two servos controlling ailerons! Inverted flight requires almost no forward stick for straight and level flight! If you are looking for something to clean up at fun fly contests! Look no further!!!



If you want to see the entire Build-Along series for the Florio Flyer 60, go to modelairplanenews.com and search for Florio.