Flyzone Micro C-47 Skytrain RTF

Just before D-Day, America put thousands of paratroopers onto planes and rained them all over the French countryside behind enemy lines. To do it, the Army picked the C-47, a version of the DC-3 with all of the frills and creature comforts taken out and nothing but seating for two dozen paratroopers aboard. This model version, complete with invasion stripes, is designed to look just like it’s ready to drop its troops and turn for England. Get yours as an all-inclusive RTF! See it at flyzoneplanes.com
Features:
- Impressive micro scale looks
- Smooth, stable flight characteristics
- Twin motor power
- Tactic 4-channel SLT radio system with built-in battery charger
- 1S LiPo flight battery
- 5 AA batteries
Specifications:
Wingspan: 23 in (584 mm)
Weight: 2.6 oz (74 g)
Length: 16.75 in (426 mm)
Wing Area: 66.5 in2 (4.3 dm2)
Wing Loading: 5.6 oz/ft2 (17 g/dm2)
Requires: Nothing
#FLZA2330 – $159.99
