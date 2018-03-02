Flyzone Micro DC-3 Airliner RTF

From Flyzone:

DC-3s were the saving grace of the commercial aviation industry. For the first time, rapid, long-distance air travel was comfortable, economical, and accessible to a far wider number of passengers. These beautiful birds blazed trails for future airliners and, more than that, they’re still flying today. Fly the classic bird that put more Americans in the air than ever before as an all-inclusive RTF! See it at flyzoneplanes.com

Impressive micro scale looks

Smooth, stable flight characteristics

Twin motor power

Tactic 4-channel SLT radio system with built-in battery charger

1S LiPo flight battery

5 AA batteries

Wingspan: 23 in (584 mm)

Weight: 2.6 oz (74 g)

Length: 16.75 in (426 mm)

Wing Area: 66.5 in2 (4.3 dm2)

Wing Loading: 5.6 oz/ft2 (17 g/dm2)

#FLZA2320 – $159.99

