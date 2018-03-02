Real Flight 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Flyzone Micro DC-3 Airliner RTF

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
Flyzone, New Gear
Comments
Flyzone Micro DC-3 Airliner RTF

From Flyzone:
DC-3s were the saving grace of the commercial aviation industry. For the first time, rapid, long-distance air travel was comfortable, economical, and accessible to a far wider number of passengers. These beautiful birds blazed trails for future airliners and, more than that, they’re still flying today. Fly the classic bird that put more Americans in the air than ever before as an all-inclusive RTF! See it at flyzoneplanes.com

Features:

  • Impressive micro scale looks
  • Smooth, stable flight characteristics
  • Twin motor power
  • Tactic 4-channel SLT radio system with built-in battery charger
  • 1S LiPo flight battery
  • 5 AA batteries

Specifications:

Wingspan: 23 in (584 mm)
Weight: 2.6 oz (74 g)
Length: 16.75 in (426 mm)
Wing Area: 66.5 in2 (4.3 dm2)
Wing Loading: 5.6 oz/ft2 (17 g/dm2)
Requires: Nothing

#FLZA2320 – $159.99
Visit FlyzonePlanes.com
See more posts about Flyzone

Flyzone Micro DC-3 Airliner RTF Flyzone Micro DC-3 Airliner RTF

Updated: March 2, 2018 — 4:18 PM
Real flight 600x120
Actuonix 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
Model Airplane News
WordPress Lightbox