Flyzone Micro DC-3 Airliner RTF

From Flyzone:
DC-3s were the saving grace of the commercial aviation industry. For the first time, rapid, long-distance air travel was comfortable, economical, and accessible to a far wider number of passengers. These beautiful birds blazed trails for future airliners and, more than that, they’re still flying today. Fly the classic bird that put more Americans in the air than ever before as an all-inclusive RTF! See it at flyzoneplanes.com
Features:
- Impressive micro scale looks
- Smooth, stable flight characteristics
- Twin motor power
- Tactic 4-channel SLT radio system with built-in battery charger
- 1S LiPo flight battery
- 5 AA batteries
Specifications:
Wingspan: 23 in (584 mm)
Weight: 2.6 oz (74 g)
Length: 16.75 in (426 mm)
Wing Area: 66.5 in2 (4.3 dm2)
Wing Loading: 5.6 oz/ft2 (17 g/dm2)
Requires: Nothing
#FLZA2320 – $159.99
