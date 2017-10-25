FMS BAE Hawk Red Arrow 80mm EDF PNP

From FMS:

The British Red Arrows, known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, is the official display team of the RAF and based at RAF Scampton. The team was formed in late 1964 as an all-RAF team and initially equipped with Foland Gnat trainers inherited from the RAF Yellowjacks display team. The switch to the BAE Systems Hawk T1 weapons trainer came in 1980 and has since performed with distinction at locations around the globe.

Honoring the 50th display season celebration, FMS has created a brilliant replica for the popular 80mm EDF class. Beautifully finished in vibrant red and striking white trim, the outline of the BAE Systems marvel is unmistakable with detail that features a well-appointed cockpit, an array of intake scoops, antenna, bright LED lighting, scale sub-fins and a removable ferry tank. The remarkable undercarriage includes reliable electric movement with durable metal CNC-construction, shock-absorbing actuation with scissor linkages—all neatly concealed with automatic gear door enclosures. The 80mm BAE Hawk flight controls are full-featured including functional flaps that help you make takeoffs shorter and landings as slow as possible. All seven control surfaces plus the nose wheel are individually linked with a dedicated metal-gear micro servo. You’ll also appreciate the precision and adjustability of ball-link equipped linkages for initial setup and perhaps later on if flight trimming is necessary.

The FMS 80mm BAE Hawk features a rigid one-piece wing that easily bolts to the fuselage, as do the horizontal stabilizers and vertical tail—no glue required which makes basic assembly super-fast. Of course the lightweight construction with EPO means you can count on a high-level of durability, intricate surface detail and a light wing loading that translates naturally into incredible flight performance. The water-based paint used to finish this model minimizes blistering from sun and provides a vibrant appearance. The power system utilizes a powerful 80mm 12-blade EDF system driven by a 3270-size, 1930Kv brushless motor and 100A ESC combination for tremendous acceleration and speed when coupled with your high-C, 6S LiPo battery. If you want to make every outing to the field an airshow to remember, then the FMS 80mm BAE Hawk is a must-have.

Features:

Easy (six-screw) bolt-together assembly-no glue required

80mm EDF with a brushless 3270-size, 1930Kv inrunner motor

High-quality Predator 100A ESC with 8A BEC

Durable, all-metal shock absorbing electric retracts

12-blade EDF sound delivers an enhanced jet experience

6-Channel control with functional flaps and steerable nose wheel

Metal-gear servos provide precision and reliability

Removable one-piece wing with optional ferry tank

New ball-style control horns and linkages for greater precision

Brilliant LED lighting system installed

Vivid trim scheme with environmentally friendly water-based paint

Needed to Complete:

Full-range 6+ channel transmitter and receiver

4400mAh 6S 22.2V 45+C LiPo battery with EC5™ connector

LiPo battery charger

What’s in the box?

(1) FMS BAE Hawk Red Arrow 80mm EDF PNP

(1) 3270-size, 1930Kv brushless motor

(1) 100A ESC

(1) 80mm 12-blade EDF system

(8) 13g Analog Metal Gear Servos

(1) User Manual

#FMM101P – $349.99

