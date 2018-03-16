FMS F-18F Super Hornet PNP, 70mm

From FMS:

The F/A-18F Super Hornet is a tandem-seat, carrier-capable, multirole fighter and attack aircraft based on the proven McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet. The Super Hornet first flew in 1995 and entered service with the United States Navy in 1999 as the replacement for the aging Grumman F-14 Tomcat.

The FMS 70mm F/A-18F Super Hornet PNP is a highly detailed EDF replica with stunning detail. Based on the popular FMS 64mm F/A-18 Hornet, this 70mm Super Hornet version features rich details from tip to tail and the kind of crisp lines only larger models can offer. Electric retracts and flaps are already installed, plus there’s the option of flying with our without the simulated missiles and fuel tank. Incorporating many advanced construction and optimized assembly features such as screw-mounted components, plug-in wings and pre-installed ball links, this Super Hornet is a quick build. A unique combination of basic materials makes this airplane fantastic. EPO foam construction ensures durability while environmentally friendly water-based paint provides an outstanding finish. Other high-end features include CNC-machined shock-absorbing landing gear and a button-type canopy hatch. Four decal sets are included so that you can make a presence at the flight line that’s distinctive.

The installed power system features a new and improved 70mm 12-blade V2 impeller turned by an 1850Kv brushless inrunner motor. When coupled with your 6S battery, the result is outstanding performance and a convincing turbine engine sound. Whether you’re a fan of the U.S. Navy frontline fighter, or want a loaded scale jet that’s powerful yet practical, get hooked up with the FMS 70mm F/A-18F Super Hornet and launch into the sky.

Key Features:

Screw-together construction—no glue required

Six-channel control including flaps, electric retracts

High-quality Predator 70A ESC and powerful 1850Kv inrunner motor

Improved 70mm 12-blade EDF V2

CNC-machined shock-absorbing landing gear

Nine digital metal-gear servos installed

Factory installed ball link control linkages

Functional rudders and nose-wheel steering

Simulated armament and fuel tanks included

Utilizes a 3300mAh 6S LiPo battery (sold separately)

Convenient push-button canopy hatch release

Custom decorate with the 4 different decal sets provided

Needed to Complete:

6+ Channel Transmitter and Receiver

6S 3300mAh 35C LiPo Battery

Suitable Charger

What’s in the box?

(1) F/A-18F Super Hornet 70mm EDF Jet PNP

(1) User Manual

#FMM102P – $269.99

