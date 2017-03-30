FMS Super EZ V2 RTF, 1220mm With Floats

From FMS:

Maintaining all the features of the original Super EZ, FMS introduces the Super EZ V2. Offering an upgraded motor and optional floats the new V2 will enrich your multi-purpose trainer collection. Like the original Super EZ, the V2 allows for very easy and smooth flights showing no need for additional electronic stabilization or advanced radio systems. With the addition of the floats and the waterproof water rudder servo you ready to test out your water flying skills

Features:

Optional float set included

Upgraded and powered motor

High-quality waterproof servos

No glue required, screw-together construction

10 minute assembly time

10 seconds quick-release wing, easily portable airframe

3S 1300mAh battery allows for 10 minute flight times

Ready to fly includes radio, battery and charger

#FMM096R – $189.99



