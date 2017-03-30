FMS Super EZ V2 RTF, 1220mm With Floats

From FMS:
Maintaining all the features of the original Super EZ, FMS introduces the Super EZ V2. Offering an upgraded motor and optional floats the new V2 will enrich your multi-purpose trainer collection. Like the original Super EZ, the V2 allows for very easy and smooth flights showing no need for additional electronic stabilization or advanced radio systems. With the addition of the floats and the waterproof water rudder servo you ready to test out your water flying skills
Features:
- Optional float set included
- Upgraded and powered motor
- High-quality waterproof servos
- No glue required, screw-together construction
- 10 minute assembly time
- 10 seconds quick-release wing, easily portable airframe
- 3S 1300mAh battery allows for 10 minute flight times
- Ready to fly includes radio, battery and charger
#FMM096R – $189.99
Visit FMSModel.com
See more posts about FMS