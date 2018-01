William Wylam was the past master of the detailed three-view drawing. For nearly 40 years, he produced amazing pieces of artwork, many of them for Model Airplane News. Some of them go back to the 1930s. The detail, accuracy, and clarity are awe-inspiring. This time around, we’re posting his drawing of the Grumman F4F Wildcat, and the detail explained—both inside and outside of the aircraft—is staggering. Click here to download: GrummanWildcat