Free Flight Models — A great way to help grow our hobby and have FUN!

(Above) Some happy Free Flight winners at Rhinebeck

With today’s high pressure world, RC airplanes are a good way to relax and forget your day to day worries. But RC in itself can also be a bit complicated and demanding to the newcomer. One of the greatest ways to rediscove model airplanes is with free flight! Rubber powered scale planes are maybe of of our hobby’s best kept secrets. If your club is looking for an activity to get members together, especially during the colder “building months” try a build night at the club meeting hall or even in conjunction with a local hobby shop. You’ll be surprized how much fun it is! Many RC car types look their noses down on the actual building of models with balsa and tissue, but really, they don’t know what their talking about and are missing out on a whole lot of fun.

We know of three local model airplane events that also include free flight. The first is the WW1 Jamboree at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome in September.

The next is a June event in Red Hook, NY called the Cole Palen Memorial Free Flight event hosted by our good friend Tom Polapink.

The third is my own annual Big Biplane Bash also held in September hosted by the Central CT RC Club in Farmington. Everyone agrees these special non RC, non motorized events are the greatest and everyone has a lot of fun!

Give it a try, you’ll be happy you did.

Leave a comment and let us know what you have that’s rubber powered.