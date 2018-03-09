Futaba 12K T-FHSS 14-Channel Computer Radio System

Flight Journal Veterans day 900x250
Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
Futaba, New Gear
From Futaba:
The 12K combines first-class performance with incredible versatility to create a system that’s easy to operate, yet feature-packed.

Equipped with the T-FHSS protocol, the 12K is compatible with T-FHSS telemetry sensors (sold separately). In addition to telemetry, the 12K can be used with S.Bus 2 gear to add multiple servos, gyros and more to set-ups with fewer cables. Pilots with non-telemetry set-ups can take advantage of the S-FHSS protocol. A large, backlit LCD screen, expandable 30-model memory, a 6V 1800mAh NiMH transmitter battery and charger are just a few more of the features the 12K has to offer.

Look for the 12K and order yours now at futabarc.com.

Features:

  • 14 channels (12 linear channels and 2 switches)
  • Compatible with T-FHSS and S-FHSS protocols
  • Six 3-position switches, two 2-position switches, two slider levers, two rotary dials, four digital trims and two push buttons for quick, easy access
  • Headphone plug, trainer port and S.Bus plug-in
  • S.Bus 2 system allows multiple servos, gyros and telemetry sensors with a minimum number of cables
  • Model types: six types of main wing with three tail types for airplanes, six swash types for helis and multi-rotor functions
  • Improved stick feel with adjustable lengths and tension
  • Included 6V 1800mAh NiMH battery and charger
  • Large, backlit LCD screen with adjustable contrast. Push/dial operation simplifies set-up
  • Available with the R3008SB receiver or the R3001SB FPV drone receiver

R3008SB T-FHSS Receiver Specs:

Dimensions: 0.98 x 1.86 x 0.56 in (24.9 x 47.3 x 14.3 mm)
Weight: 0.36 oz (10.1 g)

R3001SB T-FHSS Receiver Specs:

Dimensions: 0.83 x 1.65 x 0.21 in (21.1 x 41.8 x 5.3 mm)
Weight: 0.15 oz (4.2 g)

FUTK9280 – Futaba 12KA 12-Channel Air w/R3008SB Receiver – $449.99
FUTK9281 – Futaba 12KH 12-Channel Heli w/R3008SB Receiver – $449.99
FUTK9283 – Futaba 12KH 12-Channel FPV w/R3001SB Receiver – $449.99
Visit FutabaRC.com
Futaba 12K T-FHSS 14-Channel Computer Radio System

Updated: March 9, 2018 — 4:23 PM
