Futaba 16SZ 16-Channel 2.4GHz Computer Radio

From Futaba:

If you want a radio system that can handle any challenge, step up to the 16SZ. It’s compatible with all of the popular protocols: FASSTest, FASST, S-FHSS and T-FHSS. It has a large 4.3” LCD touch screen. Programming is easy and intuitive, for airplanes, helis, gliders and drones. All this plus a high-voltage S.Bus2 receiver, the convenience of 30-model memory and more. Get all the details by visiting futabarc.com.

Features:

FASSTest, FASST, T-FHSS and S-FHSS protocols

4.3” LCD touch screen

30-model internal memory

Servo reversing, end point adjustment and sub trimson all channels

Full telemetry compatible

10 programmable mixes

Free downloadable software updates

R7008SB S.Bus2 receiver

S.Bus servo programmability

Throttle timer

Specifications:

Channels: 16 linear, 2 digital

Frequency: 2.4GHz

Modulation: FASSTest, FASST, S-FHSS and T-FHSS

Includes: T16SZ transmitter, R7008SB receiver, 6.0V NiMH battery

#FUTK9460 – 16SZA 16-Channel 2.4GHz FASSTest Computer Radio – $699.99

#FUTK9461 – 16SZH 16-Channel 2.4GHz FASSTest Computer Radio-Heli – $699.99

