Futaba 16SZ 16-Channel 2.4GHz Computer Radio

From Futaba:
If you want a radio system that can handle any challenge, step up to the 16SZ. It’s compatible with all of the popular protocols: FASSTest, FASST, S-FHSS and T-FHSS. It has a large 4.3” LCD touch screen. Programming is easy and intuitive, for airplanes, helis, gliders and drones. All this plus a high-voltage S.Bus2 receiver, the convenience of 30-model memory and more. Get all the details by visiting futabarc.com.
Features:
- FASSTest, FASST, T-FHSS and S-FHSS protocols
- 4.3” LCD touch screen
- 30-model internal memory
- Servo reversing, end point adjustment and sub trimson all channels
- Full telemetry compatible
- 10 programmable mixes
- Free downloadable software updates
- R7008SB S.Bus2 receiver
- S.Bus servo programmability
- Throttle timer
Specifications:
Channels: 16 linear, 2 digital
Frequency: 2.4GHz
Modulation: FASSTest, FASST, S-FHSS and T-FHSS
Includes: T16SZ transmitter, R7008SB receiver, 6.0V NiMH battery
#FUTK9460 – 16SZA 16-Channel 2.4GHz FASSTest Computer Radio – $699.99
#FUTK9461 – 16SZH 16-Channel 2.4GHz FASSTest Computer Radio-Heli – $699.99
