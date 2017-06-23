Futaba 16SZ 16-Channel 2.4GHz Computer Radio

Hobbico HR Instant FPV V2 900x250
Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
Futaba, New Gear
From Futaba:

If you want a radio system that can handle any challenge, step up to the 16SZ. It’s compatible with all of the popular protocols: FASSTest, FASST, S-FHSS and T-FHSS. It has a large 4.3” LCD touch screen. Programming is easy and intuitive, for airplanes, helis, gliders and drones. All this plus a high-voltage S.Bus2 receiver, the convenience of 30-model memory and more. Get all the details by visiting futabarc.com.

Features:

  • FASSTest, FASST, T-FHSS and S-FHSS protocols
  • 4.3” LCD touch screen
  • 30-model internal memory
  • Servo reversing, end point adjustment and sub trimson all channels
  • Full telemetry compatible
  • 10 programmable mixes
  • Free downloadable software updates
  • R7008SB S.Bus2 receiver
  • S.Bus servo programmability
  • Throttle timer

Specifications:

Channels: 16 linear, 2 digital
Frequency: 2.4GHz
Modulation: FASSTest, FASST, S-FHSS and T-FHSS
Includes: T16SZ transmitter, R7008SB receiver, 6.0V NiMH battery

#FUTK9460 – 16SZA 16-Channel 2.4GHz FASSTest Computer Radio – $699.99
#FUTK9461 – 16SZH 16-Channel 2.4GHz FASSTest Computer Radio-Heli – $699.99

Visit FutabaRC.com
June 23, 2017

