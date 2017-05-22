Futaba 16SZ 16-Channel System

From Futaba:

Looking for a feature-packed and versatile system with the freedom of 16 channels? You can stop looking, because the 16SZ is it.

Not only is the 16SZ compatible with FASSTest, FASST, T-FHSS and S-FHSS protocols, but it also includes a large 4.3” LCD touch screen, full telemetry and an R7008SB S.Bus2 high-voltage receiver, too.

Want to know more about the 16SZ? Check out the features below and visit this webpage for more updates. Look for the 16SZ at your favorite dealer this summer.

Features:

FASSTest, FASST, T-FHSS and S-FHSS protocols.

4.3” LCD touch screen.

Full telemetry compatible.

30-model memory.

10 programmable mixes.

15-character naming.

S.Bus servo programmer.

R7008SB receiver.

Swash and throttle mixing.

V-tail mixing.

EPA.

Adjustable servo speed.

8 flight conditions.

3-axis gyro support.

Software-updateable.

Micro memory card slot.

Voice message/audio earphone jack.

Up/down/integral timer.

Lap timer/memory.

…and much, much more!

