Futaba 6L Sport T-FHSS Mono 2.4GHz Transmitter

From Futaba:
Break into the world of the pros with the all-new 6L Sport. Ideal for almost any model. Six channels. Total 2.4GHz control. Everything you need, nothing you don’t. The supremacy of Futaba—the brand trusted by pro pilots everywhere—in your hands. Go Futaba, go further. Get all the details by visiting futabarc.com.
Features:
- Futaba’s T-FHSS Mono Directional 6-channel Air system
- R3106GF high voltage receiver with failsafe
- Built in, full range antenna for a sleek design
- V-Tail, elevon, and flaperon mixing
- 2-position switch and rotary dial
- Servo reversing
- Low battery alarm
- Buddy box capabilities
- Range check
- Mode 1 or Mode 2
Specifications:
Type: 2-stick, T-FHSS Mono Directional 2.4GHz System
Transmitting Frequency: 2.4GHz band
Channels: 6
System: T-FHSS (Mono Dircetional), no telemetry
Modulation: Futaba T-FHSS Mono AIR
Receiver: R3106GF (Included)
Dials: 1
Switches: 1
Telemetry: No
Trainer Connector: Student Only
Trims: 4 Analog
Frequency: 2.4GHz
Battery: 4 AA cells s (Required)
Channels: 6
#FUTK5000 – $89.99
Visit FutabaRC.com
