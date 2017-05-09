Futaba 6L Sport T-FHSS Mono 2.4GHz Transmitter

From Futaba:

Break into the world of the pros with the all-new 6L Sport. Ideal for almost any model. Six channels. Total 2.4GHz control. Everything you need, nothing you don’t. The supremacy of Futaba—the brand trusted by pro pilots everywhere—in your hands. Go Futaba, go further. Get all the details by visiting futabarc.com.

Features:

Futaba’s T-FHSS Mono Directional 6-channel Air system

R3106GF high voltage receiver with failsafe

Built in, full range antenna for a sleek design

V-Tail, elevon, and flaperon mixing

2-position switch and rotary dial

Servo reversing

Low battery alarm

Buddy box capabilities

Range check

Mode 1 or Mode 2

Specifications:

Type: 2-stick, T-FHSS Mono Directional 2.4GHz System

Transmitting Frequency: 2.4GHz band

Channels: 6

System: T-FHSS (Mono Dircetional), no telemetry

Modulation: Futaba T-FHSS Mono AIR

Receiver: R3106GF (Included)

Dials: 1

Switches: 1

Telemetry: No

Trainer Connector: Student Only

Trims: 4 Analog

Frequency: 2.4GHz

Battery: 4 AA cells s (Required)

Channels: 6

#FUTK5000 – $89.99

Visit FutabaRC.com

