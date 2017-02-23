HobbicoVusion V1 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!
Hobbico Rise Vusion V2 600x120
FPV/Photodrone 600x120

Futaba Channel Power Switch

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
February 23, 2017
Futaba, New Gear
Comments
Futaba Channel Power Switch

From Futaba:
Control LEDs from your transmitter.

Features:

  • Allows LED light systems to be controlled from a transmitter with at
    least three channels and switches
  • Great for airplane and heli orientation and night flying, or
    operating light bars, running lights or chassis lighting on RC cars and trucks
  • Easy to install, plugs into a receiver channel

Includes:

  • CPS-1 Channel Power Switch with Connectors
  • Two High-Brightness LEDs with Connectors

Specs:

Current Drain: 10mA @ 6.0V
Output Voltage: Depends on receiver power supply
Output Current: 200mA or less
Operating Temperature Range: 14 to 113°F (-10 to +45°C)
Power Requirement: NiCd, NiMH 4-5 cells equivalent battery
Dimensions: 0.63 x 0.87 x 0.30″ (16 x 22 x 7.6mm)
Weight: 0.21oz (5.9g)

#FUTM0940 – $44.99
Visit FutabaRC.com
See more posts about Futaba

Futaba Channel Power Switch

Updated: February 23, 2017 — 9:56 AM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
WordPress Lightbox Plugin