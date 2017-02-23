Futaba Channel Power Switch

From Futaba:
Control LEDs from your transmitter.
Features:
- Allows LED light systems to be controlled from a transmitter with at
least three channels and switches
- Great for airplane and heli orientation and night flying, or
operating light bars, running lights or chassis lighting on RC cars and trucks
- Easy to install, plugs into a receiver channel
Includes:
- CPS-1 Channel Power Switch with Connectors
- Two High-Brightness LEDs with Connectors
Specs:
Current Drain: 10mA @ 6.0V
Output Voltage: Depends on receiver power supply
Output Current: 200mA or less
Operating Temperature Range: 14 to 113°F (-10 to +45°C)
Power Requirement: NiCd, NiMH 4-5 cells equivalent battery
Dimensions: 0.63 x 0.87 x 0.30″ (16 x 22 x 7.6mm)
Weight: 0.21oz (5.9g)
#FUTM0940 – $44.99
Visit FutabaRC.com
