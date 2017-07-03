Get Your $5 Refund from the FAA!

Now that pilots of radio-control aircraft no longer have to register with the FAA, those of you who did register can delete your registration and receive a refund of your $5 fee. According to the FAA website, “If you are an owner operating exclusively in compliance with section 336 and you wish to delete your registration and receive a refund of your registration fee, you may do so by accessing a registration deletion and self-certification form (PDF) and mailing it to the FAA at the address designated on the form.”

This is only for hobby pilots; if you are a commercial drone pilot you still need to be registered with the FAA.

