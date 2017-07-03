Get Your $5 Refund from the FAA!

Now that pilots of radio-control aircraft no longer have to register with the FAA, those of you who did register can delete your registration and receive a refund of your $5 fee. According to the FAA website, “If you are an owner operating exclusively in compliance with section 336 and you wish to delete your registration and receive a refund of your registration fee, you may do so by accessing a registration deletion and self-certification form (PDF) and mailing it to the FAA at the address designated on the form.”
This is only for hobby pilots; if you are a commercial drone pilot you still need to be registered with the FAA.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW & DOWNLOAD THE PDF TO SEND IN:FAA_Registration_Deletion_and_Refund_Form_Instructions
Lol…quick to grab yer money(email/CC etc)… but slooow to dole it out (snail mail , download form etc…
GOOD NEWS!!!
As weird as it can be and on the wrong way to your example, Brazil started requiring this. Hope we can act like you guys did!