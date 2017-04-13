Hobbico HR Instant FPV V3 900x250
Get Ready — The 2017 Warbirds over Delaware is Just Around the Corner

Gerry Yarrish
Model Airplane News is pleased to again be a major sponsor of this amazing Warbird gathering. Including WW1, WW2 and post war aircraft and jets, this extravaganza is poised to again be the greatest warbird event on the East Coast.

Here are just a few of the warbirds from last year’s event

Hundreds of sorties will be flown in the skies over Lums Pond State Park in Kiriwood, DE with a great half-time show. Pack up your giant scale warbird and become part of the 2017 event. MAN will be there on duty to report all the action!

Updated: April 13, 2017 — 9:29 AM
