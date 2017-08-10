Giant Glider: Real or RC … or Both?

We don’t this 1:1 “model” qualifies as scale, but it sure is impressive, both on the ground and in the air! Scratch-built and flown here via radio-control by Patrick Trauffer, the Elfe P2 has a 34.8-foot wingspan and weighs 143 pounds, and Patrick says that he spent 250 days (950 hours!) on this impressive project. The real question is whether he’ll ever get inside the cockpit and take to the skies! Thanks to RCScaleAirplanes for taking this great video at the Segelflugmesse 2017 event in Schwabmünchen, Germany.
I wanna know what engine is in the tow plane to get that monster in the air??!! Beautiful model!