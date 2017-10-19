MAN Site membership 900x250
Giant Grumman Intruder

Debra Cleghorn
You don’t often do you see a scale A-6 at the flying field, let alone one this detailed! Scratch-built by Laurent Chaperon, this 1/5.4-scale RC Intruder has a 12-foot wingspan and is powered by a JetCat P200 turbine. Laurent scaled up a 1/72-scale Italeri plastic model to create plans for his jet, which features built-up construction and fiberglass covering. Thanks to RCScaleAirplanes for taking this great video at the Lodrino Airshow in Switzerland!

Updated: October 19, 2017 — 11:00 AM
3 Comments

  1. Rogerio Araujo

    WOW!!!

  2. David Gibson

    A beautiful model flown very well. Another great video from Horst. We had the A-6 on All of the cruises we made on the USS Saratoga. That was a great warbird.

  3. Vic Minetola

    That plane is decent! Realistically flown. Great videography – love the low-angle shots on the ground. I gotta mention the beauty of the mountain backdrop.

