Giant Grumman Intruder

You don’t often do you see a scale A-6 at the flying field, let alone one this detailed! Scratch-built by Laurent Chaperon, this 1/5.4-scale RC Intruder has a 12-foot wingspan and is powered by a JetCat P200 turbine. Laurent scaled up a 1/72-scale Italeri plastic model to create plans for his jet, which features built-up construction and fiberglass covering. Thanks to RCScaleAirplanes for taking this great video at the Lodrino Airshow in Switzerland!