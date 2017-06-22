Giant-scale Helicopter Gunship

Mirko Zanni of Italy built this impressive 1/6.7-scale Mil MI-24 Hind attack helicopter. The electric-powered heli has a 7.5-foot rotor span and can fly for up to 8 minutes on 12S 1600mAh LiPos. The mechanics are from Heliclassics. Thanks to RCHeliJet for taking this video at the Swiss Heli Challenge at Duebendorf Air Base last weekend.

