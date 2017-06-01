Giant Scale Masterpiece — Pedro Sanchez’s Waco YMF-5

When it comes to artwork, there are many forms and mediums to use to create a masterpiece. This amazing RC 1/3-scale WACO YMF-5 biplane was finished and flown by Pedro Sanchez, and anyone who sees it up close has to agree, it is a flying and functional work of art! An expert builder and a winner in Top Gun competition, Pedro bought the assembled airframe from his good friend Frank Tiano. Built from a German Peter Barth kit, it served as a quality “canvas” for Pedro to start with. Having a built airframe gave him more time to add a flawless covering job complete with all the extra detail, which Pedro delights in doing.

He is exceptionally good at building detail out of everyday items. A good example is when he needed a small rear view mirror at the right scale. One day, while wandering down the aisles of an AutoZone auto parts store, he found just what he needed and at the perfect scale. He handmade a bracket to hold it and now it resides on his Waco. Of course, you’re never really done when building a scale model; there are always things you want to keep adding. Arriving home with his purchase of the WACO, Pedro evaluated what he had: The airframe was built but the cowl was not the right shape and had to be replaced. The landing gear and tail wheel had to be built. All in all, not bad for the price of the kit…

