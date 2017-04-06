Hyperion 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Godspeed John Glenn!

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
Comments
Godspeed John Glenn!

COLUMBUS, Ohio –  Final funeral rites for astronaut John Glenn (July 18, 1921 – December 8, 2016), will take place Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.

His family and invited guests, including astronauts and dignitaries, will say goodbye to the first American to orbit Earth at a private service at the Old Post Chapel beginning at 9 a.m.

The U.S. Marine Corps will begin a live stream at 9:40 a.m. that will include a processional to the graveside by caisson, a flyover, a graveside service and taps. The event ends at 10:25 a.m.

Glenn died Dec. 8 at age 95.

Thousands of mourners visited his casket as it lay in repose at the Ohio Statehouse, and roughly 2,500 people attended a public “celebration of life” for the former fighter pilot, history-making astronaut and longtime Democratic U.S. senator from small-town Ohio.

Updated: April 6, 2017 — 10:20 AM
WWII Combo Pack 600x120
PhotoDrone 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
For all Licensing, Permissions, Awards and Reprint requests please contact our official partner Wright's Media for more information. Please note that Wright's Media is the only authorized company that we’ve partnered with for materials and assets. Wright's Media contact: airage@wrightsmedia.com or (877) 652-5295.
WordPress Lightbox Plugin