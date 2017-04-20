Hacker Edge 540-V3 Race ARF

From Tower Hobbies:

Hacker captures the fun and excitement of full-size racing planes in the almost ready-to-fly Edge 540-V3. Its prebuilt sections assemble into a finished, solid and stable airframe. Made of light, nearly unbreakable, carbon-reinforced EPP foam, the Edge 540-V3 provides the strength and precision needed for experienced pilots to perform loops, knife edge and unlimited maneuvers.

Features:

EPP foam airframe

Motor mount, landing gear, wheels and hardware

Aileron, elevator, rudder and throttle control

Recommended deflection settings for “Basic,”“Aerobatic” and “Crazy” performance

Specifications:

Wingspan: 39.4 in (1000 mm)

Length: 39.6 in (1005 mm)

ARF Weight: 13.8 oz (390 g)

Requires: Minimum 4-channel radio with 4 micro servos and micro receiver; 28-25-1200 kV or equivalent brushless motor; 22A+ brushless ESC; 2-3S, 610-1300mAh LiPo battery; 10×4 propeller

#HKPA0030 – $71.99

