Hacker Edge 540-V3 Race ARF

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
New Gear, Tower Hobbies
Comments
From Tower Hobbies:
Hacker captures the fun and excitement of full-size racing planes in the almost ready-to-fly Edge 540-V3. Its prebuilt sections assemble into a finished, solid and stable airframe. Made of light, nearly unbreakable, carbon-reinforced EPP foam, the Edge 540-V3 provides the strength and precision needed for experienced pilots to perform loops, knife edge and unlimited maneuvers.

Features:

  • EPP foam airframe
  • Motor mount, landing gear, wheels and hardware
  • Aileron, elevator, rudder and throttle control
  • Recommended deflection settings for “Basic,”“Aerobatic” and “Crazy” performance

Specifications:

Wingspan: 39.4 in (1000 mm)
Length: 39.6 in (1005 mm)
ARF Weight: 13.8 oz (390 g)
Requires: Minimum 4-channel radio with 4 micro servos and micro receiver; 28-25-1200 kV or equivalent brushless motor; 22A+ brushless ESC; 2-3S, 610-1300mAh LiPo battery; 10×4 propeller

#HKPA0030 – $71.99
Visit TowerHobbies.com
Hacker Edge 540-V3 Race ARF (4) Hacker Edge 540-V3 Race ARF (1) Hacker Edge 540-V3 Race ARF (2) Hacker Edge 540-V3 Race ARF (3)

 

Updated: April 20, 2017 — 11:13 AM
