Hangar 9 P-47D Thunderbolt 20cc ARF 67″ [VIDEO]

Packed with firepower, fast and heavily armored, the mighty Republic P-47D Thunderbolt could complete virtually every task the U.S. Army required. WWII pilots called it the “Jug” for its massive size and bottle shape. The enemy knew it better as the “Juggernaut” because it dominated the skies as the toughest and hardest hitting foe ever encountered. The all new Hangar 9® P-47D Thunderbolt 20cc ARF takes the popular warbird a bold step further. No stranger to making a great flying P-47D model, lightweight, laser-cut construction combines with expert craftsmanship to bring a durable, all-wood airframe with incredible realism and great performance. The result is a model replica that’s a blast to fly and looks as though it belongs in a museum. Highlighting its outstanding appearance is a rich film covering with incredible detail and a satin finish. Stunning only comes close to the description of how the intricate panel lines and soft color transitions take this iconic warbird to deeper level. Plus, it’s easy to maintain and durable. Multiple nose-art decal options included let you personalize the model to your own liking. Whether the P-47D Thunderbolt 20cc is your first warbird or a new addition to a growing fleet, don’t be surprised if a Hangar 9 warbird is all you’ll ever want to fly.

Scale Detail

Beyond the factory applied satin-finish printed covering, other iconic details include a dummy engine, wing cannons and bombs, gear doors, radio antenna and a painted pilot figure, just to name a few. Choose from one of the three nose-art decals included to finish your model off.

Optional Retracts

Rugged fixed landing gear with shock-absorbing struts is included so that you can keep the project simple. The optional E-flite® electric retract system recommended features all-metal durability and are an easy installation that lets you take the scale realism to a higher level.

Functional Flaps

Light wing-loading and a semi-symmetrical airfoil offer flight performance that’s comfortable at a wide range of speeds. Operational flaps allow its versatile flight envelope to open even wider so you can increase flight realism that includes shorter takeoffs and slower landings.

Power It the Way You Want It

The P-47D Thunderbolt 20cc is designed to accept the Evolution® 20GX, 20cc gas engine, a Saito FG-21, 21cc four-stroke or E-flite Power 60 brushless electric outrunner motor system. All hardware for the power system options is included along with an electric motor mount so you can get assembly right away and in the air faster.

Specifications:

Wingspan: 67.0 in (1.70 m)

Wing Area: 826 sq in (53.3 sq dm)

Overall Length: 56.0 in (1.41 m)

Flying Weight: 11.0–13.0 lb (5.0–5.9 kg)

Radio: 6+ channel, full-range transmitter and receiver

Construction: All-wood laser cut balsa and plywood

Engine: 20cc 2- to 4-stroke gas/petrol (sold separately)

Electric: 1800W outrunner with a 80A ESC on a 6S LiPo (Sold Separately)

Servos: (7) Standard servos (6 for electric) (sold separately)

Flaps: Yes

Retracts: Optional (sold separately)

Experience Level: Intermediate to advanced

Assembly Time: Approx. 20+ Hours

#HAN2990 – $399.99

