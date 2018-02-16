Hangar 9 Ultra Stick 10cc ARF 60″ [VIDEO]

From Hangar 9:

A must-have for any RC pilot, the Ultra Stick™ sport plane is widely popular for its unmatched versatility and simplicity. The design makes it possible to choose from wide range of power systems, from electric to internal combustion, without compromising its rock solid handling or ability to perform a wide variety of tasks. The Hangar 9® Ultra Stick 10cc sport plane is simply a joy to fly. Like its big 30cc cousin, this compact version takes full advantage of any power system in its class and allows you to fly from one extreme to the other—fly crazy 3D flight one minute then hand the transmitter over to your buddy in the same flight who wants touch-n-go practice. Nothing compares with an Ultra Stick.

Features:

A tried and true Ultra Stick design with outstanding flight performance

Expertly constructed with lightweight, laser-cut balsa and plywood

Large, double-beveled control surfaces and steerable tail wheel

Double-beveled flaps offer a wide range of control surface mixing options

Painted aluminum landing gear with matching fiberglass wheel pants

Large front hatch provides easy access and convenient battery installation

Tool-free field assembly with a one-piece wing and thumb screws

Float-ready with the recommended lightweight float set (sold separately)

Vibrant finish in genuine Hangar 9® UltraCote® covering

Designed around the Evolution® 10cc (EVOE10GX2) gasoline engine

Electric motor mount included makes EP installation simple

Complete hardware kit includes a matching spinner

Specifications:

Wingspan: 60.0 in (1524mm)

Wing Area: 810 sq in (52.3 sq dm)

Overall Length: 57.0 in (1448mm)

Flying Weight: 7.0 lb (3.2 kg)

Radio: 6+ channel, full-range transmitter and receiver

Construction: All-wood laser cut balsa and plywood

Engine: 10cc 2- to 4-stroke gas/petrol (sold separately)

Electric: 52-size outrunner with a 60A ESC on a 4S LiPo (Sold Separately)

Servos: (6) Standard servos (5 for electric) (sold separately)

Flaps: Yes

Floats: Optional (sold separately)

Experience Level: Intermediate to advanced

Assembly Time: Approx. 7+ hours

#HAN2345 – $229.99

