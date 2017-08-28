Hangar 9 Valiant 10cc ARF 69″

From Hangar 9:

Whether you love the giant-scale version or want a Hangar 9® original that’s on the lighter side, your next dream machine is here. The new Hangar 9 Valiant™ 10cc airplane is everything that made the larger version famous in a size engineered to take full advantage of smaller engines. It will also accept brushless electric power systems too—no modifications necessary. Like its big brother, the Valiant 10cc presents with an overall rock-solid feel in the air, like a giant-scale model. As the namesake implies, the Valiant 10cc is sure to become a hero around your club field as the model to have, no matter what flying occasion may rise.

Features:

Expertly constructed with lightweight, laser-cut balsa and plywood

Two-piece, cantilevered plug-in wing makes field assembly fast

Functional flaps expand the flight envelope and add STOL capability

Wide-track, painted aluminum landing gear for outstanding ground handling

Large front hatch provides easy access and fast flight battery changes

Painted fiberglass cowl and wheel pants

Crystal-clear canopy and side windows

Read to fly from water with the recommended float accessories (sold separately)

Easy to maintain, genuine Hangar 9® UltraCote® covering

Designed around the Evolution® 10cc (EVOE10GX2) gasoline engine

Electric motor mount included makes EP installation simple

Complete hardware kit includes a matching spinner

Specifictions:

Wingspan: 69.0 in (1.75 m)

Wing Area: 640 sq in (41.3 sq dm)

Overall Length: 49.25 in (1.25 m)

Flying Weight: 7.0–8.0 lb (3.2–3.7 kg)

Radio: 6+ channel, full-range transmitter and receiver

Construction: All-wood laser cut parts; fiberglass cowl and wheel pants

Engine: 10cc 2- to 4-stroke gas/petrol (Sold Separately)

Electric: 46-size outrunner with a 60A ESC on a 4S LiPo (Sold Separately)

Servos: (7) Standard servos (6 for electric)

Flaps: Yes

Experience Level: Intermediate to advanced

Assembly Time: Approx. 20+ Hours

#HAN5080 – $249.99

