Hangar 9/Horizon Hobby Model 12 Viking 120cc ARF

This giant can handle precision aerobatics, all-out 3D, and anything in between
Hangar 9’s latest flagship aerobat is a giant-scale stunner that’s scaled after the Scandinavian Airshow Model 12 Viking in every way. This model can handle anything you want to throw at it—and more—all while looking awesome on the ground and in the air.
The Hangar 9 Viking is a built-up airframe that utilizes balsa and light ply throughout. The airframe is covered in Ultracote, and complex accent pieces such as the cowl, wheel pants, and canopy are made out of fiberglass and Lexan. These parts come painted and the color matching is excellent, so the finished plane looks terrific.

Read the article from the June 2017 issue of Model Airplane News, click here.

Updated: April 27, 2017 — 2:51 PM
