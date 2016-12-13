hitec-energy-propel-combo-packs

From Hitec:

Hitec’s popular Energy Propel Motors are now available in convenient combination packs. With built-in, programmable speed controls and high performance, efficient motors, our Energy Propel line delivers the functionality and space-saving design your multirotor projects require. Each bundle pack comes with two clockwise and two counter clockwise motors to fully equip your rotorcraft and get you airborne in a snap. Economically priced and available in six sizes, the Energy Propel Motor combos are this season’s hot commodity.

Motor Features:

Motor and ESC Combination Provides a Lightweight and Space-saving Alternative to Separate Components

High Performance, Efficient Motor

Programmable Speed Control

Updateable Firmware

BLHeli Featuring Active Braking/Damping Light

ONE SHOT Synchronization Protocol for Faster Communication Between the Flight Control and ESC

Simple Wiring Eliminates Failure Points

Backed by Hitec’s One Year Warranty

#61089 – EP1806 / 2300kv 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $127.98

#61090 – EP2204 / 2300kv – 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $121.98

#61091 – EP2206 / 2200kv – 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $129.98

#61092 – EP2208 / 1900kv – 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $133.98

#61093 – EP2212 / 1000kv – 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $141.98

#61094 – EP 2216 / 900kv – 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $149.98

