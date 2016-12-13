PhotoDrone 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Hitec Energy Propel Combo Packs

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
Hitec RCD, New Gear
1 Comment
Hitec Energy Propel Combo Packs

From Hitec:
Hitec’s popular Energy Propel Motors are now available in convenient combination packs. With built-in, programmable speed controls and high performance, efficient motors, our Energy Propel line delivers the functionality and space-saving design your multirotor projects require. Each bundle pack comes with two clockwise and two counter clockwise motors to fully equip your rotorcraft and get you airborne in a snap. Economically priced and available in six sizes, the Energy Propel Motor combos are this season’s hot commodity.

Motor Features:

  • Motor and ESC Combination Provides a Lightweight and Space-saving Alternative to Separate Components
  • High Performance, Efficient Motor
  • Programmable Speed Control
  • Updateable Firmware
  • BLHeli Featuring Active Braking/Damping Light
  • ONE SHOT Synchronization Protocol for Faster Communication Between the Flight Control and ESC
  • Simple Wiring Eliminates Failure Points
  • Backed by Hitec’s One Year Warranty

#61089 – EP1806 / 2300kv 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $127.98
#61090 – EP2204 / 2300kv – 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $121.98
#61091 – EP2206 / 2200kv – 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $129.98
#61092 – EP2208 / 1900kv – 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $133.98
#61093 – EP2212 / 1000kv – 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $141.98
#61094 – EP 2216 / 900kv – 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $149.98

Visit HitecRCD.com
See more posts about Hitec

hitec-energy-propel-combo-packs

Updated: December 13, 2016 — 10:22 AM
Hobbico HR instant FPV party V1 600x120
PhotoDrone 600x120

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Richard Quick

    4 Motor set for scale B-24. Model Wt. about 13 LBS

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
WordPress Lightbox Plugin