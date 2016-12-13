hitec-energy-propel-combo-packs

From Hitec:
Hitec’s popular Energy Propel Motors are now available in convenient combination packs. With built-in, programmable speed controls and high performance, efficient motors, our Energy Propel line delivers the functionality and space-saving design your multirotor projects require. Each bundle pack comes with two clockwise and two counter clockwise motors to fully equip your rotorcraft and get you airborne in a snap. Economically priced and available in six sizes, the Energy Propel Motor combos are this season’s hot commodity.
Motor Features:
- Motor and ESC Combination Provides a Lightweight and Space-saving Alternative to Separate Components
- High Performance, Efficient Motor
- Programmable Speed Control
- Updateable Firmware
- BLHeli Featuring Active Braking/Damping Light
- ONE SHOT Synchronization Protocol for Faster Communication Between the Flight Control and ESC
- Simple Wiring Eliminates Failure Points
- Backed by Hitec’s One Year Warranty
#61089 – EP1806 / 2300kv 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $127.98
#61090 – EP2204 / 2300kv – 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $121.98
#61091 – EP2206 / 2200kv – 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $129.98
#61092 – EP2208 / 1900kv – 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $133.98
#61093 – EP2212 / 1000kv – 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $141.98
#61094 – EP 2216 / 900kv – 2 x CW & 2 x CCW SET – $149.98
4 Motor set for scale B-24. Model Wt. about 13 LBS