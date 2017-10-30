Hitec Multiplex Extra 330SC Indoor Edition

From Hitec:

Bring your outdoor exhilarating flight indoors with the Extra 330SC Indoor Edition 3D Flyer! Replicating the Gernot Bruckmann Extra 330SC design and “shades of blue” color scheme, this indoor version is the stylish aerobatic marvel that will delight intermediate to advanced pilots. Made of resilient EPP carbon construction with reinforced wings and fuselage, this high-performance aerobat handles the most creative and challenging maneuvers you can throw at it, while maintaining incredibly stable flight characteristics. Fly where you want. When you want. With Multiplex!

Features:

Enhanced 3D Aerobatic Performance

Robust EPP Foam Construction with Eye-Catching Color Scheme

Carbon Reinforced Braces for Wings, Fuselage and Suspension Mounts

Capable of Impressive Indoor and Outdoor 3D Maneuvers

Generous Hardware Package

Specifications:

Length: 36.22 in. (920mm)

Wingspan: 32.26 in. (845mm)

Weight: 6.17 oz. (175g)

Controls: Ailerons, Elevator, Throttle and Rudder

Recommended Equipment:

ROXXY® BL Outrunner C27-13-1800Kv Motor with ROXXY® BL Control 712 Speed Control

Two Hitec HS-40 Servos and One HS-65HB Servo

2-Cell 450mAh LiPo Battery

Minima 6 Lite Hitec Receiver

#M214335 – $65.99

