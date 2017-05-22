Hitec Multiplex Extra 330SC

From Hitec:
Designed by World Champion pilot, Gernot Bruckmann, the Extra 330SC is the smaller version of his impressive, award-winning aerobatic flyer. Multiplex’s M-frame technology and CFRP-based, two part wing system make for an extremely rigid, stable airframe, allowing for the most dramatic 3D maneuvers to be performed like a pro. The detachable fin and tail plane make for convenient and simple transport. Available as a KIT and RR, the Extra 330SC also comes available in two eye-catching color schemes, a Limited Edition blue (RR only) and professional decal-designed orange (KIT only). Durable plastic spinner and fashionable wheel pants finish the stylish look of this sky soaring champion!
KIT and RR Features:
- Designed by World Aerobatic Champion Gernot Bruckmann
- Rigid, Two Part Wing Based on CFRP Tube Spars
- M-frame Technology for a Durably Strong Fuselage
- Large Detachable Canopy and Detailed Instrument Panel with Dummy Pilot
Additional RR Features:
- 100% Factory Assembled ELAPOR™ Foam Airframe
- Powerful Brushless Permax® Motor with Speed Control
- Four Hitec HS-82MG Servos
Specifications:
Length: 47.24 in. (1200mm)
Wingspan: 45.28 in. (1150mm)
Weight: 47.62 oz. (1350g)
RC Functions: Rudder, Elevator, Aileron, Motor
Recommended Equipment:
- Optima 6 Lite Hitec Receiver
#M264274 – Extra 330SC RR – $379.99
#M214274 – Extra 330SC KIT – $199.99
