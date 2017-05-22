Hitec Multiplex Extra 330SC

From Hitec:

Designed by World Champion pilot, Gernot Bruckmann, the Extra 330SC is the smaller version of his impressive, award-winning aerobatic flyer. Multiplex’s M-frame technology and CFRP-based, two part wing system make for an extremely rigid, stable airframe, allowing for the most dramatic 3D maneuvers to be performed like a pro. The detachable fin and tail plane make for convenient and simple transport. Available as a KIT and RR, the Extra 330SC also comes available in two eye-catching color schemes, a Limited Edition blue (RR only) and professional decal-designed orange (KIT only). Durable plastic spinner and fashionable wheel pants finish the stylish look of this sky soaring champion!

KIT and RR Features:

Designed by World Aerobatic Champion Gernot Bruckmann

Rigid, Two Part Wing Based on CFRP Tube Spars

M-frame Technology for a Durably Strong Fuselage

Large Detachable Canopy and Detailed Instrument Panel with Dummy Pilot

Additional RR Features:

100% Factory Assembled ELAPOR™ Foam Airframe

Powerful Brushless Permax® Motor with Speed Control

Four Hitec HS-82MG Servos

Specifications:

Length: 47.24 in. (1200mm)

Wingspan: 45.28 in. (1150mm)

Weight: 47.62 oz. (1350g)

RC Functions: Rudder, Elevator, Aileron, Motor

Recommended Equipment:

Optima 6 Lite Hitec Receiver

#M264274 – Extra 330SC RR – $379.99

#M214274 – Extra 330SC KIT – $199.99

