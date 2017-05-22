Hobbico HR Instant FPV V3 900x250
Hitec Multiplex Extra 330SC

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
Hitec RCD, New Gear
Comments
From Hitec:
Designed by World Champion pilot, Gernot Bruckmann, the Extra 330SC is the smaller version of his impressive, award-winning aerobatic flyer. Multiplex’s M-frame technology and CFRP-based, two part wing system make for an extremely rigid, stable airframe, allowing for the most dramatic 3D maneuvers to be performed like a pro. The detachable fin and tail plane make for convenient and simple transport. Available as a KIT and RR, the Extra 330SC also comes available in two eye-catching color schemes, a Limited Edition blue (RR only) and professional decal-designed orange (KIT only). Durable plastic spinner and fashionable wheel pants finish the stylish look of this sky soaring champion!

KIT and RR Features:

  • Designed by World Aerobatic Champion Gernot Bruckmann
  • Rigid, Two Part Wing Based on CFRP Tube Spars
  • M-frame Technology for a Durably Strong Fuselage
  • Large Detachable Canopy and Detailed Instrument Panel with Dummy Pilot

Additional RR Features:

  • 100% Factory Assembled ELAPOR™ Foam Airframe
  • Powerful Brushless Permax® Motor with Speed Control
  • Four Hitec HS-82MG Servos

Specifications:

Length: 47.24 in. (1200mm)
Wingspan: 45.28 in. (1150mm)
Weight: 47.62 oz. (1350g)
RC Functions: Rudder, Elevator, Aileron, Motor

Recommended Equipment:

  • Optima 6 Lite Hitec Receiver

#M264274 – Extra 330SC RR – $379.99
#M214274 – Extra 330SC KIT – $199.99
Visit HitecRCD.com
Hitec Multiplex Extra 330SC (3) Hitec Multiplex Extra 330SC (1) Hitec Multiplex Extra 330SC (2)

Updated: May 22, 2017 — 3:47 PM
