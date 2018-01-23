Hitec Multiplex FunRay Kit & RR

From Hitec:

Welcome to a new era of Multiplex ELAPOR® foam models with the aerobatic master, the FunRay! With leading-edge M-Space technology for an ultra-durable fuselage and incredibly robust wings, featuring an innovative aluminum spar design, this soaring glider performs at the highest of heights with precise and skilled flight accuracy. Its extreme aerodynamic properties make the FunRay an impressive model, capable of chasing thermals and performing point rolls, loops and inverted spins. The impressive nature of the FunRay will attract hard-core glider enthusiasts as well as advanced aerobatic pilots. Serious FUN for the serious modeler!

KIT & RR Features:

Advanced Aerobatic Performance

Low Minimum Airspeed

Easy Handling

Easily Transportable with Two-Part Wing and Removable Rudder

Large Flaps for Effortless Landings

Robust, Leading-Edge Molded Plastic Wing Design

M-Space Technology for an Ultra Strong Fuselage

Innovative Aluminum Spar Technology for Stiff Wing Stability

Fly as a Pure Glider or With an Electric Power System

Unique, Eye-Catching Decal Package

Additional RR Features:

Pre-assembled ELAPOR® Airframe

ROXXY C35-48-990kv Brushless Outrunner Motor

ROXXY BL-Control 755 S-BEC Brushless Speed Control

Six Pre-Installed Hitec HS-65HB Servos

11×7 Folding Propeller

Self-Adhesive Decal Package Included

Model Specifications:

Wingspan: 78.75 in. (1700mm)

Overall Length: 48.42 in. (1230mm)

All-up Weight: 63 oz. (1790g)

Control Functions: Aileron / Elevator / Rudder / Throttle / Flaps

Optional Control Functions: N/A

Flight Characteristics: Glider / Aerobatics

Target User: Intermediate / Advanced

#M214334 – FunRay KIT – $239.99

#M264334 – FunRay RR – $449.99

