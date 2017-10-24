HobbyKing SkySword 1200mm EDF Jet [VIDEO]

From HobbyKing:

Cut through the sky with the impressive looking H-King Skysword. Featuring stunning looks and impressive performance, the Skysword comes in an ARF and PNP configuration with an array of quality components.

All of the hard work has been done for you with pre-applied decals, servos, ESC and EDF pre-installed. In addition, the wings are fitted with easy connect plugs so that it can be easily transported and reassembled at the field. The nose is also removable to protect it during transportation.

The large battery hatch features a unique spring-loaded clasp to speed up battery changes along with a foam pad and velcro strap the stop the battery moving around. The battery bay also has an inlet so that cooler air is circulated around the battery compartment.

The 10-blade fan strikes a balance between performance and flight time with a very convincing and realistic jet engine woosh. The all-alloy tricycle landing gear is exceptionally well finished with no slop or movement in the landing gear. The Skyword is also with three white LED navigation lights for orientation in a landing approach, and sturdy ball-link controls for precision and high-end performance. This plug-and-fly model also features a junction box to keep your avionics bay clear.

Features:

Wing plugs for easy connection

Easy to build bolt-together pieces

Battery cooling tray to prevent overheating

Large battery hatch with spring-loaded clasp

10-blade fan for more realistic sounds (PNF only)

Cheater vents for cooling and balance

Retractable tricycle landing gear

Navigational lights for orientation

Specs:

Wing Span: 1200mm

Fuselage Length: 1600mm

Servos: 12g x 8

Motor: 3632 KV1500 (PNF only)

ESC: 100A with BEC (PNF only)

Flying Weight: 3200g

Radio: 6 channels and up (PNF only)

Fan Blades: 10 (PNF only)

Recommended:

Flight Battery: 5000mAh 22.2V 6S 65C Lipo

ESC: 100A with BEC (ARF only)

Motor: 35-36 1500KV (ARF only)

Servos: 12g Metal Gear (ARF only)

EDF: 10-12 Blade Unit (ARF only)

Metal Oleo Retracts (ARF only)

#9306000279-0 – H-King SkySword 1200mm Orange EDF Jet (PNF) – $426.43

#9306000280-0 – H-King SkySword 1200mm Orange EDF Jet (ARF) – $245.31

#9306000305-0 – H-King SkySword 1200mm Blue EDF Jet (PNF) – $426.43

#9306000306-0 – H-King SkySword 1200mm Blue EDF Jet (ARF) – $245.31

Visit HobbyKing.com

See more posts about HobbyKing