Homemade Big-Block Powerhouse (220cc V4!)

Now here’s a great-sounding engine! Detlef Kunkel designed and made this four-cylinder, V-construction four-stroke with a transmission reduction of 1.7. The 220cc engine’s shaft power is 25hp max.

Intended for 110- to 130-pound RC model planes, it spins an SEP 35×20 three-blade propeller at 3700 to 3800rpm. The 90-pound aircraft in the video was built specifically for this engine testing, and the cowling has been dismantled for test purposes. Thanks to RCScaleAirplanes for taking this video of this impressive powerplant in flight at the Oberhausen Warbird Meet in Germany earlier this month